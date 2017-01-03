ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has converted an inquiry against three former chairmen of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and others into investigation in corruption case and misuse of authority

The NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) ordered the inquiry against ex-FBR chiefs – Salman Siddique, Abdullah Yousuf and Ali Arshad Hakeem – and ex-collector customs Iqbal Muneeb, member Pakistan Automated Customs Computerised System (PACCS) team and Ashir Azeem, Additional Director Customs. In this case, the accused allegedly committed corruption and misused authority in the award of computerization of FBR to a foreign company “M/S Agility” causing a loss of $11 million and claim of $650 million by Agility.

The award of contract and subsequent faulty working of the contractual firm led to huge losses in the clearance of customs goods at the Karachi port.

According to the available documents with The Nation, the inquiry was initiated regarding illegal release of consignments through the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) and causing a loss of over Rs 100 billion to the exchequer through tax evasion by misusing of the PACCs pilot project during 2005-06 and other miscellaneous allegations. The inquiry was completed and recommended for closure. However, at the EBM meeting held on November 19, 2014, it was decided for further consideration.

According to the findings of the interim inquiry report of NAB Karachi, in March 2003, Agility submitted an unsolicited proposal to the customs to meet the requirements of the FBR. Agility had made a number of serious misrepresentations during the bidding process with the objective of influencing the selection process and thereby producing an award of the contract. Some of the significant misrepresentations made by Agility, and acted malafidely upon by the FBR officials being, inter alias, the quality of Micro-Clear, past relevant experience of having successfully undertaken similar projects, the role of Microsoft Corporation Washington, and experienced key personnel. There were around 47 companies who tendered their expression of interest including renowned multinationals of high repute like IBM, Elsag Italy, Crown Agents London, Bearing Point Virginia, USA etc. But these misrepresentations worked to the detriment of the FBR in that it was deprived of the benefit of selecting a company suited for the assignment.

It further says the FBR awarded the pilot project to Agility on the basis of such misrepresentations. This resulted in the exclusion of prospective bidders and an international company, Bearing Point Virginia, USA, protested on record against this exclusion. Although the pilot project was meant for only one terminal it was unauthorizedly extended to other two terminals by Mr Ashir Azeem (the then additional collector custom) and Azhar Majeed Khalid, the then director PACCs allegedly after a meeting between Mr Abdullah Yousuf, the then chairman of the FBR, with the connivance of Ali Arshad Hakeem, a local representative of Agility. This was done against the advice of the World Bank. A memorandum of understanding between the government of Pakistan and the government of Kuwait was signed unilaterally and unauthorizedly by Abdullah Yousaf in his personal capacity and without the requisite official authorization for roll out of the pilot project to M/s Agility. Expenses of the visit were also born by M/s Agility. However, the government of Kuwait did not sign the said MoU.

The report says the request for proposal (RFP) was flouted in 2007 by the FBR which was tailored to accommodate Agility and its product. It was drafted by Ashir Azeem and Iqbal Muneeb under the supervision of Abdullah Yousuf. The favour was extended to Agility in the technical proposal by the consultants appointed for evaluation of bids. Due to this fact, World Bank decided to withhold disbursement of US 27 million dollars which had been earmarked for purpose of the roll out. Meanwhile, incidents of corruption, fraud and misdeclarations were being reported and concerns were being voiced regarding the risk inherent in PACCs. As such, FBR got a system audit of PACCs conducted through and external auditor M/s Sidat Hyder and Murshid. However, M/s Agility did not cooperate in the conduct of the audit.

The report revealed that in spite of non-cooperation of Agility to provide access to the live system, the auditors pointed out a number of flaws in PACCs system.

The Ministry of Finance directed to conduct an inquiry to ascertain as to how the pilot project had been awarded to a warehousing and tracking company. The World Bank also advised the FBR to make an appropriate exit strategy.

The inquiry report says that the Agility had given the understanding to the FBR that PACCs was being provided free of cost. However, in April 2009 for the first time, the Agility informed the FBR that it could not continue to provide services free on an indefinite basis. Agility also threatened to unilaterally shut down the system if its demands were not met. The FBR prepared an alternate contingency plan for such emergency.

The committee constituted on the directions of the Ministry of Finance relating to the award of the pilot project highlighted a number of irregularities and illegalities committed in the award and implementation of the pilot project. The minister directed termination of the relationship with Agility. The FBR conveyed the decision to Agility on March 27, 2010, and requested for a smooth transition of the system by May 31, 2010. However, Agility exerted political pressure to reserve the termination. Azhar Majeed Khalid and Ashir Azeem instigated Agility not to leave Pakistan.

It is also mentioned in the report that FBR had the ability to take over the cooperation of customs after the exit of Agility but Agility through political influence extended its stay and succeeded to procure a sum of $11 million from the FBR.

The inquiry report says, as claimed by the FBR, Agility had offered $10 million as a full cost of software inclusive of cost of service rendered in the past. As such, the payment of $11 million appears to be unjustified.

In a meeting held on August 2, 2011, the World Bank was of the view that WeBOC (Software developed by Customs to replace PACCs) was reliable and ready but Ali Arshad Ali Hakeem, the then NADRA chairman (formerly a local representative of M/s Agility), supported the stance of Agility. It was decided in the meeting for an amicable settlement with Agility instead of shifting to WeBOC.

During the tenure of Salman Siddique as the FBR chairman, the full focus was on a settlement with Agility despite the fact that Agility had initiated arbitration in ICSID. Settlement meetings were held abroad by Salman Siddique and Abdullah Yousuf along with other officers. On July 10, 2011, Ali Arshad Hakeem became thew FBR chairman. Subsequently, instead of presenting the case properly before the ICSID, he made efforts to enter into the settlement.

Expert’s opinion obtained by the FBR regarding software of Agility showed that the software was used by Agility as a test lab to develop and to test software. As such, Agility got the project by misrepresenting of the development of a various project of the same nature. Ownership of Software introduced by Agility is also suspicious, the report says.