LAHORE - Known for his political bragging, Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rashid yesterday came up with another predication that Nawaz Sharif’s rule will end by year end.

“Forget it what I said in the past. Now I’m telling you Nawaz will not be the prime minister in 2018,” he announced in a crowded press conference at a local hotel when reporters insisted him on describing how he views 2017 for the PML-N government.

Sheikh Rashid had made many predictions in the past especially during the sit-in of PTI and PAT in 2014. His announcements about the end of Sharif rule mostly go viral on social media. Though his party (AML) is considered a single man party, he is one of the country’s widely discussed politicians. PML-N government five years tenure will end in mid-2018.

As the Supreme Court is starting hearing Panama case from tomorrow, Sheikh Rashid sees January as most important month for the government and opposition.

“I believe Panama case is enough to disqualify prime minister,” said the outspoken leader of AML who is mostly considered pro-establishment politician. At start of the press conference, Sheikh Rashid presented a two pager document to journalists (the proof he had submitted in the Supreme Court in Panama case) and termed it a solid evidence against the PM.

He said further evidences would also be submitted in support of the proof he had presented in the court. He quoted the document which read PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was not a trustee but a beneficial owner of the two offshore companies of Sharif Family named in Panama papers.

Saying prime minister mentioned Maryam as dependent in his statement of assets, he questioned how a person who owned companies could be dependent on others.

“More than 12 MNAs have so far been disqualified on concealment of assets issue and our PM openly did it. I believe Panama case is an open case of corruption against prime minister,” he claimed.

Since Awami Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI are petitioners in the case, AML president posed full confidence in the newly formed bench of the apex court on the Panama papers.

“Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan. People will not see towards army but towards courts to get justice after decision on the case,” he said.

Asked if allegations of Javed Hashmi were true since he (Sheikh Rashid) was the part of 2014 sit-in along with PTI and PAT, he said he was unaware about the term “Judicial Martial Law.”’

Hashmi claimed Imran conspired to bring judicial martial law in Pakistan during Islamabad sit-in.

“I honestly suggest Imran not to respond Javed Hashmi’s words,” he said.

He indirectly criticised PPP, termed it friendly opposition and said Asif Zardari overshadowed politics of Bilawal after returning from Dubai. He believed former president did not want to disturb Sharifs against wishes of his son (Bilawal) and in this situation how the PPP could make a grand alliance against the government.

He said AML was ready to make alliance with every party which would take to streets against the government.