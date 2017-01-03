ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will focus on improving ties with the United States, defusing tension with India and removing misunderstandings of Afghanistan in the year 2017, officials said.

Besides this, officials said, Pakistan will also make efforts to enhance ties with Russia and further cement relations with China.

The outgoing US administration demonstrated clear tilt towards India in the final years of Barrack Obama presidency and President-elect Donald Trump too is not expected to be too warm towards Pakistan.

Trump, however, did have a positive telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after his election and the recent visit to the US by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi was also an effort to win over the Trump team before they formally resume their offices this month.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that improving ties with the US was one of the top priorities of the government. “We are on the right path. There has been positive engagement with the incoming US government. We hope to do better with Trump,” he said.

The official said Pakistan could not afford US to fall to India under any circumstances. “The US is a global power and we need to have good terms with them. We are making efforts to become friendlier,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Sharif may visit Washington soon after Trump’s inauguration to discuss bilateral ties. “There is no schedule yet of attending his (Trump’s) oath-taking but the PM is expected to visit the US soon for a meeting with the new president,” he said.

Another official said the diplomatic team was aiming to defuse tension with India in 2017. “The present tension has taken a bit longer to cool down. We aim to improve that and ensure normalcy,” he said.

The official said Pakistan will continue efforts for dialogue with India for the sake of peace in the region. He said Pakistan will also aim to remove Afghanistan’s misunderstandings in 2017 as Islamabad was committed to peace in the war-torn country.

“We have been engaged at international and regional level for Afghanistan peace. We will continue to be part of those efforts as we try to address Kabul’s misunderstandings,” he said.

The official said that Pakistani diplomats will work on enhancing Pak-Russia relations and further cementing ties with China. “Russia and China are regional powers. Russia is coming close to Pakistan while China is a tested friend. We will build on that,” he maintained.

Former Pakistan ambassador to the US and Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistan has to work its relations with Afghanistan on a more even keel. “Border issues have to be addressed with Kabul among other things such as trade and status of refugees,” she said.

The lawmaker said that India after the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly changed its policy to escalate border violence in Kashmir and “this is a reality Pakistan will have to manage and counter beyond the military response , but with more coordination and focus than we see today”.

She said that America after Trump’s win was going through a sea change of realignments. “Pakistan will have to be more vigilant about possible challenges that may emerge from the new political landscape of rising ultra-nationalism in both America and Europe,” she said.

Rehman said that Pakistan should invest in building bridges with Russia which had shown interest in making new friends and allies in Eurasia.

“There is no need to walk away from any country that offers benefits that may generate investment or economic advantage to Pakistan,” she said.

On China, she said: “China is, of course, our all weather friend but the government’s lack of interest in building consensus at home on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project should be reviewed,” she emphasised.

International Affairs expert Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said that Pakistan has a hectic 2017 ahead on the diplomatic front. “We will have to expose India’s aggression and its interference in Pakistan,” he said.

Jaspal said relations with the US were important but there should be no compromise on the national interest. “Our friendship with Russia is improving and we have a good friend in China. We need to capitalise on that. We also need to be in touch with Afghanistan to resolve the misunderstandings,” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator and former Lt-Gen Abdul Qayum said that Pakistan was active on diplomatic front and relations with the US would improve in the comings months.

“Tension with India is something fuelled by India itself. We only want peace and have been advocating for a dialogue. With good signals from Russia, we hope to do better this year,” he said.

Qayum said that friendship with China was a part of Pakistan’s foreign policy. “This relationship can only grow better,” he said.