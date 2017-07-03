Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) once appreciated Interim Placement of Fresh PhD Programme (IPFP) is gradually heading towards a crisis taking hundreds of scholars on road in future, an official said on Sunday.

HEC in its vision 2025 has indicated to induct 38,000 PhD scholars in public and private universities, however, dozens of the scholars under IPFP programme have started becoming unemployed.

The IPFP programme was launched in 2009 under which scholars were appointed for an interim period of one year by HEC in a higher education institute.

The salary and a project of Rs0.5million for the scholar were sponsored by the HEC.

As per the agreement between the scholar, the host institution and HEC, the institute after completion of the interim period of the scholar was bound to announce the relevant position in the department. After an open competition and holding a selection board, the candidate was to be appointed to the advertised position.

At initial stages, the scholars were absorbed in the institutions particularly in social sciences but for the last four years, the induction of scholars and particularly of basic sciences scholars has become a problem.

Though the IPFP scholars from different provinces are running for a secure future, particularly public sector universities of federal capital are blamed for not welcoming them.

Assistant Professor Dr Waheed Chaudhry from Department of Anthropology, the University of Quaid-e-Azam while talking to The Nation said that the IPFP programme is heading towards a crisis as it was not an integrated scheme.

“No comprehensive homework was done on how many PhDs were required in which discipline,” he said.

According to him, the universities do not have the space for absorption of the scholars and after a year they do not advertise the post or offer the contract to the scholar which leads to unemployment.

He said the situation is graver for the scholars of basic sciences as the universities have only limited budgeted posts on which the relevant department prefers to accommodate its own scholars instead of taking from outside.

Dr Sajjad, a Germany returned unemployed IPFP scholar in Haematology and President PhD Doctors Association, while talking to The Nation said that around 350 IPFP scholars after being unemployed for the last two years have come on roads.

He said that after the influx of IPFP scholars increased, the universities adopted a strange strategy of dealing with IPFP scholars to utilise their services and funds brought by HEC.

“Instead of advertising the post as per rules they abandon the enrolled scholar and hire a new one with fresh budget and project,” he said.

According to him, the scholar’s monthly income falls from Rs0.15 million to Rs35,000 when with no option he is given the choice of becoming a visiting faculty member at the university after one year.

He also added that IPFP scholars are bound to return and serve in the country for five years but now they are facing unemployment.

According to him, the universities lack infrastructure including labs for the programmes in which the scholars hold PhDs.

Assistant Professor Dr Maimoona Sabir told The Nation that on-job IPFP scholars also met an uncertain situation in terms of their promotions.

She added that the universities give contract but do not hold selection board and the scholar had to wait for years to get appointed under Tenure Track System.

Dr Sagheer Ahmed, another unemployed PhD in Political Science said that HEC and universities become irresponsible about the future of the IPFP scholar after taking services.

“Though competition in social sciences is less, the selection board is compromised and nepotism culture in institutes leads to a bleak future of the scholar,” he said.

University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad told The Nation that IPFP was a successful programme but it must be more consolidated with a clear policy.

Admitting the delay in holding selection board by the universities, he said that the institutions must hold meetings to absorb the scholars.

Meanwhile, in a correspondence with an unemployed PhD an official also held responsible the scholars for not properly planning their future and opting for PhD.

HEC while sharing the status of the programme through email informed The Nation that since 2009, 3,306 IPFP scholars were placed in the programme out of which 1,960 completed their one-year tenure till July 2016 and 1,345 were serving under the programme.

1,268 scholars have been absorbed by the host universities and the remaining were either moved to other universities or R&D organisations.

As per HEC response, there are few from disciplines like Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Islamiat, History, Language, Plant Breeding, Forestry, and Biotechnology facing problems in securing faculty positions.

As per HEC, the IPFP scholars face problems because of non-availability of regular positions, ban on recruitment, delay in advertising the positions, and interest of the faculty in big cities and unwillingness to go to small cities or universities established in less developed areas.

According to the official response of HEC, the responsibility of securing the job is on the faculty member. “HEC has no role in securing jobs for IPFP holders. They have the highest qualification and they must compete and secure a job on their abilities and expertise. There are no hurdles. The programme was launched to provide an opportunity to fresh graduates so that in one year time they should be able to secure job in HEIs or R&D Institutions.”

rahul basharat