ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday showed suspicions that the ruling PML-N was allegedly involved in tapping of telephones of the judges of superior judiciary.

It looks that PML-N-led federal government was fowling the dangerous tradition of the past about taping of telephones of judges and the leaders of opposition parties, said PTI Spokespersons Fawad Chaudhry.

“So it has been proven that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has neither learnt from mistakes of the past nor he wanted to review his style of governance,” he said and demanded that a thorough probe should be held into the matter of alleged WhatsApp calls made by the registrar of Supreme Court to heads of at least two departments for the selection of members of the Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) probing the off-shore wealth of Sharif family.

Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the ruling party was threatening judges like it had done in 1997. He said that the matter of WhatsApp calls should be probes to ascertain the facts that which agencies or individuals were involved in taping of telephones of judges. And what was the objective of this? This should also be unearthed how sensitive and official information was leaked to the media, he said.

PTI spokesperson also showed his apprehensions that it might be possible that the heads of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other government institutions would try to forge the record of JIT. PTI still demands that the proceedings of JIT should be open, he said, adding the whole nation stood by the judiciary and no one should dare to challenge the judiciary or the members of JIT.

Legal Notice: A senior leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has sent a legal notice amounting to Rs2 billion to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for carrying out his media trial ‘under the garb of so-called legal notice’.

Senior PTI leader Naeemul Haq through his counsel Babar Awan has sent the legal notice, saying: “you (Maryam) have scandalised our client and carried out his media trial under the garb of a so-called Legal Notice dated 31-10-2-16 and got the notice widely published on national media, thereby causing mental agony, inconvenience etc for which the losses caused by you are estimated to the tune of Rs2 billion, at present.”

The notice, circuited by the PTI’s Central Media Department, said that Maryam in her notice sent to Naeemul Haq claimed that Prime Minister’s daughter was not involved in security leaks and that such allegations were false and untrue.

Naeemul Haq demanded that a copy of full report of Dawn Security Leaks without any omission should be provided to him for the purpose of resorting to the due course of law in connection with the earlier notice of Maryam. He (Naeem) should be provided the complete notes of committee, including dissenting notes if any which form the basis of Dawn Leaks Report, the notice said. “Furnish the full details of the interviews conducted by Dawn Leaks Committee,” it said adding that also furnish the details of all expenses incurred upon the Inquiry Committee of Dawn Leaks. Through the notice, she was asked to tender these details within a period of 15 days.