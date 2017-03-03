Quetta - The PkMAP lawmakers through adjournment motion in Balochistan Assembly on Thursday strongly condemned alleged racial profiling of Pakhtuns by security forces in Punjab’s various districts under the pretext of terrorism.

The Balochistan Assembly met on Thursday with Speaker Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani in chair. The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) legislator Sayeed Liaguat Agha submitted the adjournment motion in which the racial profiling of innocent Pakhtun students and labourers was condemned. The motion said that despite having legal documents they were being subjected to violence in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and some other districts of Punjab.

In discriminatory action by Punjab administration, thousands of Pakhtuns have been imprisoned in different Punjab districts which has infuriated and enraged people of Balochistan, read the adjournment motion.

Talking part in the debate, the PkMAP lawmaker Nasrullah Zeray expressed grief over the mistreatment of Punjab and Sindh governments with Pakhtuns. He added that under the Constitution of Pakistan no citizen could be barred from business in any part of the country, but regretfully, Pakhtuns were now being dubbed as terrorists.

Minister for Education Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, taking part in the debate, grilled the Punjab government for discriminatory action against Pakhtuns. They termed Pakhtuns victim of terrorism as compared to other people of the country.

The lawmakers termed it a conspiracy to divide the country and create hatred among the federating units of the country which must be halted immediately.

The adjournment motion was approved for debate and two hour discussion will be held on March 4.

Meanwhile, JUI-F MPA and Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Maulana Abdul Wasay tabled another resolution in Balochistan Assembly, seeking implementation of Urdu as official language in Thursday’s session.

The resolution recommended provincial government to implement Urdu as official language in the light of Supreme Court verdict on September 8 seeking implementation of Urdu in offices and educational institutes.

After debate on the resolution in assembly session, the resolution was put for votes in the session for approval which failed to achieve the required votes and chairwoman ruled against the approval of resolution.

Sharif Khan