ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mahdi Honardoost Tuesday said the Muslims were facing problems due to division among the Islamic countries.

Commenting on the political situation, he said, the current circumstances were the result of divergence and divide in the Islamic world and “playbook of dominance over convergence” and unity among the Islamic countries.

“In this situation, Iran and Pakistan as powerful countries of the Islamic world can play an important role in resolving the issues of the Islamic Ummah and progress of the Islamic world. Besides that, the two countries can play an important role in stability, endurance and economic development of the region,” he said in a statement released by the embassy.

He said the Islamic world today was facing various sorrowful problems and issues more than ever. “Whereas, most of the non-Islamic countries enjoy relative security, peace and stability, and conquest by achieving growth and progress and looking for more welfare while the Islamic countries are utilising their energies in conflicts and devastating wars,” he added.

At the moment, he said, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan - integral part of the Islamic world - were suffering from war and internal bloodshed.

“Every day, these countries have to suffer irreparable loss of lives and property. Once Palestine had been put up, as the most important issue of the Islamic world but now devastating civil wars in the said countries have overshadowed the Palestine subject,” he said.

Honardoost said when Israel-Palestine war - a common issue of all the Islamic countries - was tension between one Islamic country and a non-Muslim state - the tyrant Zionist regime. “Wars in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are being fought among the Muslims,” he pointed out.

Honardoost said emergence of the menace of terrorism is one of issues, which had affected the Islamic world more than other parts of the world.

“Extremist groups like ISIS (Daesh), by their completely wrong interpretation of Islam, have damaged the peaceful image of Islam and brought huge disasters to the Islamic countries. Such groups, which are protégé of foreign elements, have become instruments to achieve their nefarious goals,” he said.

The envoy said undoubtedly, outbreak of wars and conflicts among the Islamic countries, were mainly a cause of internal factors, highlighted by foreign elements.

“In fact, the main factor behind tensions and conflicts in the Islamic world is the interests of superpowers,” he said.

Honardoost said arsons and current regional conflicts are the result of wrong behaviour along and intervening policies of imperialistic powers.

“The blunders, which are itself result of do more and unawareness and lack of understanding of the strategic region of Middle East by the world imperialism and following the unwavering support to the regime of the usurper of Al-Quds Sharif,” he added.

History of relationships and hegemonic presence of big powers in this historical-cultural region, he said, was full of mad behaviours, along with malicious intent which has been main source in formation of terrorism and extremism in a way that emergence of terrorist groups of Alqaeda, ISIS, Al-Nusra Front and other such groups is a small part of the outcome of such policies and behaviours.

Some western countries, he said, were the biggest seller and exporter of advanced military equipment and warfare to specific governments in the region, had an important and significant role in fomenting of tensions, crisis, warmongering, to put more security pressures and political strangulation in some regional countries, the policies whom tragic results on important areas of this region are today clearly visible, evident and also judged by the world.

He said the existence of important international and regional mechanisms like UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organisation, and the Developing-8, provided necessary instruments for bringing the Islamic countries close to each other.

Honardoost said any type of instability in the region had impact on the security and economic of the countries of the area, including Pakistan and Iran. “So two countries should think about strengthening of peace and stability in the region, to remove social and economic problems reduce intervention of foreign countries, by maintaining of security and protecting the interests of the regional countries,” he added.

Economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, the envoy said, was an appropriate field for boosting of regional convergence. “Dire requirement of energy resources for the people of Pakistan and existence of huge reserves of oil and gas in Iran, could not only help in boosting of the economies of the two countries, rather can reduce tensions in the region and create warm and cordial ties,” he added.

Maintaining of security in the border and fight against extremism and violence are the basic issues in the constructive connections between the two countries. Long borders between the two countries could be constructive factor in strengthening of ties and instrument of not only further boosting of relations between the two countries, rather in the regional countries, he said.

Honardoost said excessive growth of extremism in the region before anything was the result of the failure of the leaders of Islamic countries in creation of a creative and growing society and financial and intellectual involvement of others and countering of this before achieving through exercise of power and domination, is possible through cultural efforts, proximity of sects and unity of ummah (nation) including shia and sunni and followers of other Islamic sects and creation of developed societies.

In this juncture, he said, it was necessary that Iran and Pakistan should on the basis of decades of experience of friendly ties, bring new milestone in the bilateral, multilateral interactions based on common interest.

Honardoost said cooperation between the two countries at regional and world level also could be fruitful. “Pakistan and Iran being located in the connectivity corridor of East and West can contribute more in the economic and cultural development of the world. Potentials of the two countries in boosting of relations in the various fields, more than volume of economic exchanges being made in the different areas,” he added.

Honardoost said after Iran’s joining of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will accelerate the process of regional integration, which will not only fulfill the requirements and interests of the regional countries, rather ensure the security of the region.