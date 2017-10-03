ISLAMABAD - All the King’s men responded to their leader’s call to ensure passage of the Nawaz Sharif-specific bill in the National Assembly amid deafening protests by the opposition.

The opposition led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chanted slogans and tore the copies of the Election Bill 2017 in their bid to ‘physically’ prevent the approval by the House but the headphone-sporting treasury lawmakers were too dominant to be stopped. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislators - who normally prefer to stay away from the proceedings, leading to the quorum issue on a regular basis – were on a mission in Monday’s session.

They had been asked by the party leadership to ensure the bill is passed without any delay as Sharif is expected to catch a flight to London this week. The PML-N had last week surprisingly succeeded to pass the bill from the Senate despite lacking a majority.

Under the bill, every citizen will have the right to be a part of a political party, except those in government service, and will also have the right to form a party.

This gives Sharif a chance to return as the PML-N chief after being disqualified by the Supreme Court in July for hiding assets. Eventually, the Election Commission of Pakistan had asked him to surrender the PML-N president’s post as a disqualified person was ineligible to lead a party.

Under the new law, the PML-N is set to re-elect Nawaz Sharif as the party president today (October 3) before he leaves for the United Kingdom to be with his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz – who is fighting cancer.

The strong presence of the PML-N lawmakers in the National Assembly was a huge departure from the thin attendance which has become their hallmark despite the opposition’s protests and Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s warnings.

As the proceedings started, the PTI and the Pakistan People’s Party chanted slogans against the ‘person-specific law.’ The PTI was more vocal as they thronged the speaker’s dais. The charged lawmakers threw the copies of the bill in the air. The torn papers were in such abundance that they whitened the red floor of the assembly hall.

The PPP members played the second fiddle as they engaged in sloganeering without leaving their seats.

The PML-N lawmakers were least bothered. They had a job at their hands and did not want to get involved in a brawl. Their only agenda was to rush the bill through the House for their leader – Nawaz Sharif. And amid all the protests and sloganeering, the PML-N legislators did it.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the new law will be challenged in the courts as it contradicted the articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was more apprehensive. He believed the Parliament was risking democracy by bringing new laws for an individual.

As the PML-N lawmakers celebrated passing the bill in the National Assembly, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was fuming after being stopped by the para-military Rangers from attending the hearing against Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court.

The beleaguered minister threatened to resign claiming the security forces under his command ‘are acting on someone else’s will.’

Iqbal criticised the court proceedings and said it was the right of every supporter of Sharif to witness fair trial inside the court as closed trials are carried out in dictatorships.

In response, PPP leader Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said the interior minister should respect the law of the land. He said the attempt of the interior minister to ‘barge in the court is a continuation of the PML-N disrespect for courts of the country.’

Bokhari said that Sharif was summoned by the court on the charges of corruption and wrongdoings and he should face the trial with dignity but the hue and cry by the ruling party itself was a proof that Sharif is involved in corruption and wrongdoings.

While the political attacks and the counter-attacks continue, the PML-N lawmakers can once more afford to leave the National Assembly abandoned. They should only be expected to return for ‘important legislations.’