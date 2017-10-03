LAHORE - The legal experts have conflicting views if an accountability court can conclude former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s case in six-month timeframe given by the Supreme Court.

According to the experts if Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, the children of Nawaz Sharif, do not appear before the trial court can separate their cases from Nawaz’, that may prolong the process.

Talking with The Nation, former Law Minister Dr Khalid Ranjha felt the court could not conclude the case within the given time. “Today’s proceedings indicatea that this case may prolong,” said Dr Ranjha.

He said the cases of Nawaz children would be separated if they did not appear before the court. However, he said the NAB court might request the Supreme Court for more time for conclusion of the trial.

Former NAB additional deputy prosecutor and former SCBA secretary Asad Manzoor Butt agreed that trial could not conclude the matter.

He said the prosecution would produce almost 40 to 50 witnesses while the accused party would produce almost 200 witnesses. “Recording statement of such a large number of witnesses in six months is not possible,” said Butt.

“From now, the sixth month would be April, and there would be general election in May the next year, so how this (case) could be concluded,” he questioned.

Former SCBA president Asma Jahangir refused to comment as the case is directly being monitored by the Supreme Court. “What matters if the case gets delayed or not because it is being monitored,” she said.

However, Justice (retd) Abdul Qayyum was of the view that the case could be concluded in the stipulated time. However, he said the court would hear separately the case of Maryam and her brothers.

Advocate Azhar Siddique said the framing of charges was not possible on Monday. However, the NAB court has enough time to conclude the matter as one adjournment does not mean that it would be delayed, he added.