QUETTA - The Balochistan lawmakers yesterday strongly condemned the incident of March 21 at the University of the Punjab, Lahore, in which many Pashtoon students were injured.

As the Balochistan Assembly met with Speaker Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani in the chair, PkMAP MPAs, Nasrullah Zeray and William Jan Barkat, and Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai moved separate identical adjournment motions. The movers stated that the Pashtoon Council was celebrating Pashtoon Culture Day on March 21 in the University of the Punjab, Lahore, while the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba activists attacked the organizers and set their tents on fire.

They termed the assault on the unarmed Pashtoon students in the Punjab University a conspiracy not only against Pashtoons but also an attempt to shut the doors of educational institutes for Pashtoons in Punjab under the pretext of law and order situation.

Speaking on this occasion, they said the event of Pashtoon Culture Day was held with the permission of the varsity administration on March 21, but the IJT attacked the event and subjected the organizers to a severe torture.

They alleged the IJT was striving to close doors of educational institutes in the Punjab for Pashtoons by such subversive attempts. They added approximately 600 Pashtoon and Baloch students were studying in the Punjab University.

The speakers lamented the federal and the Punnjab governments had failed to take any action against those who were responsible for the incident. The IJT activists had wounded scores of students during the Pashtoon Culture Day celebration, they alleged.

This inaction on the part of the governments concerned had created sense of insecurity among the Balochistan students, the speakers said and added this practice was being repeating since 2013.

The lawmakers said 20 Pashtoon students were bitterly tortured during the IJT attack and their tents were set on fire. They lamented several students had left education due to these circumstances, but no FIR against the accused IJT activists had so far been lodged.

The legislators alleged the IJT had taken the Punjab University hostage, but the administration and the Punjab government had failed to take any action against them.

The speaker clubbed both the motions, being identical, and held that they would be discussed for two hours on April 6.