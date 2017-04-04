ISLAMABAD - The government could not conduct population census in North and South Waziristan agencies of Federally Administered Tribal Areas due to law and order situation and decided to take data regarding the two agencies from FATA Disaster Management Authority.

“The population census in other agencies of Fata will be conducted under normal routine apart from North and South Waziristan agencies,” Chief Commissioner Census Asif Bajwa said while addressing a press briefing. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics would approach FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) for the data of North and South Waziristan agencies, he added.

He further said government was currently conducting population census in Orakzai Agency in a smooth process. The population census in other six agencies of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would be conducted in the second phase, starting from April 25. Sharing the details of the first phase of the census, Bajwa said population counting in 63 districts under phase one started from Monday, as house listing process in these districts had completed. The counting of the population will continue for ten days till April 13.

The next phase of the population censes in remaining 86 districts of the country would start from April 25, which would continue for one month till May 25, the official said, adding that if any household was left unattended in the areas under phase-I, then the respective house residents should call at the toll free number arranged by the government to register their complaint.

It is worth mentioning here that enumerators listed 8 million households in 42,200 blocks of 63 selected districts. Of the total eight million listed households, two million have already been verified through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The country was divided into total 168,275 blocks of which 42,200 blocks were completed. In all the selected 42,200 blocks in 63 districts, the assigned task of census or 25 per cent of overall work had been accomplished, the official added.