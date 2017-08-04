KARACHI - Sindh Police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday released 8th edition of the ‘Red Book’, containing the profiles of terrorists wanted by the law enforcement agencies in connection with various terrorist incidents besides details of rewards for the informants.

The first part of the book contains profiles of the terrorists belonging to Sunni outfits, while the second part contains profiles of the terrorists belonging to Shia outfits.

The edition also carries their photographs, details of their criminal records, names of the groups they belong to and the reward money announced by the government.

The Sunni organisations mentioned in the book include ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Jundullah while the Shia organisations listed include Tehreek-e-Jafria Pakistan, Pasban-e-Islam, Mehdi Force and Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan.

The Red Book also contains a page titled ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’ operating in Karachi. The page carries the names of total 49 Sunni terrorists, four of whom are associated with Daesh, nine with Al-Qaeda, 17 with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, 11 with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan and eight with Jundullah, while the names of 21 terrorists, associated with banned Shia militant outfits, are also enumerated in the book.

Details of the terrorists are given along with their head money in millions announced by the Government of Pakistan. The wanted Sunni terrorists mentioned in the Red Book with head money include Abdullah Yousuf (Daesh), Rs2.5 million, Mehmood (Daesh), Rs2.5 million, Mutee-al-Rehman (Harkatul Jihad al-Islami/Lashkar-e-Jhangvi), Rs1 million, Muhammad Ali alias Akhtar of LeJ/SSP, Rs0.5 million, Qari Jameel Burmi alias Qari Sahib of LeJ with Rs0.5 million, Hammad associated with Jundullah with reward money Rs0.5 million, Bilal of Jundullah, Rs0.5 million, Shahab of Jundullah, Rs0.5m.

The wanted Shia terrorists mentioned in the Red Book with head money include Raza Imam alias Manzar of Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan (SMP) and Pasban-e-Islam (PeI), Rs1m, Maulana Syed Zulqarnain Haider Naqvi of SMP/PeI, Rs1m, Syed Muhib Ali Rizvi alias Yawar Abbas of Tehreek-e-Jafria Pakistan (TJP), Rs1m, Syed Mohsin Mehdi Rizvi alias Guddu of TJP, Rs1m, Ali Mustehsan of SMP/ Mehdi Force, Rs0.5m and Syed Asif Hussain Zaidi alias Qureshi, SMP/PeI, Rs0.5m.

The book also carries the names and profiles of the suspects belonging to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) for their alleged involvement in the Safoora Goth bus firing incident that claimed the lives of 45 people and wounded nearly half a dozen belonging to Ismaili community on May 13, 2015.

The book also carries the names of suspects who were involved in attacks on former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf, corps commander Karachi, Karachi airport and on the personnel of law enforcement agencies besides sectarian killings in Karachi and some of them are hiding or operating from Afghanistan and Iran.