KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Karachi chapter on Thursday staged demo in favour of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI’s former leader Ayesha Gulalai at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The participants were carrying placards, banners and portrait of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while they also chanted slogans in favour of the PML-Nawaz leadership.

Addressing the gathering PML-N leaders claimed that allegations leveled on Nawaz Sharif were baseless and he was sincere with nation and country. Nawaz Sharif always launched development projects for the country while his political opponents always shattered the economy of Pakistan with their sit-ins and protests, they said.

They said that PML-Nawaz stand with Ayesha Gulalai and demanded that Imran Khan should apologise with her. This is not a fair politics if they do not respect female workers, they added.

PML-N leaders underlined the need for holding a thorough investigation into the serious allegations leveled by Ayesha Gulalai against Imran Khan. They said that allegation should be probed and apex court should take Suo Moto on it. Ayesha has exposed the real face of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and it matter of shame that there is no respect for the women in PTI, they added.

Appreciating the Ayesha Gulalai move for upholding the tradition of Pakhtoons, they said that Ayesha took a brave step and quit the party on principled stand.

They said that people of Pakistan had great love and respect for Nawaz Sharif and the opponents would not be able to succeed on the agenda to destabilise country.