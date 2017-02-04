LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly witnessed uproar yesterday after the chair disallowed the Opposition Leader to speak on the issue of loans written off by the Bank of Punjab.

Though the chair allowed Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to move an out of turn adjournment motion, he was not permitted to respond to the Law Minister’s assertion that the BoP sacrificed the mark up and not the principal amount in most of the cases.

Opposition legislators gathered right in front of the Speaker podium, demanding listening to viewpoint of Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. They chanted slogans of ‘chor chor, Qatri prince murdabad and go Speaker go’.

As the chair continued proceedings, PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal pointed quorum that led to adjournment of session till Monday afternoon.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that BoP was favouring blue eyed of the rulers by writing off loans amounting to Rs 1.48 billion.

He said that brother of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik was on the top of the list of beneficiaries of BoP generosity.

The chair interrupted Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed but later allowed him to speak on the recommendation of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The Opposition leader accused the chair of taking dictation while managing affairs of the House.

He said that this attitude of the Speaker was disrespect to the august House.

He suggested the Treasury to change custodian of the House for smooth functioning.

Rana Sanaullah said that the BoP had written off mark up and not the actual amount in most of the cases. He accused the Opposition Leader of speaking without thinking. He said that all efforts were aimed at protecting ATM machines of PTI Chief Imran Khan. He said that these ATM machines would be behind the bars.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed stood up to respond to the arguments of Rana Sanaullah but the chair stopped him, stating enough time has been given to the issue. Opposition legislators gathered in front of the podium to protest against the attitude of the chair.

They chanted slogans ‘go speaker go, chor chor, Qatri Prince murdabad’. As the chair continued proceedings amid chaos, PTI’s Aslam Iqbal pointed quorum. As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the session started one hour and 18 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question Hour on School Education, Parliamentary Secretary Joyce Rufin Julius accused Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto regime of destroying missionary educational institutions in the country.

To a question of Shahzad Munshi, she said that as many as 69 missionary educational institutions were nationalised in 1972. She said that Christians were brutally tortured for protesting against Bhutto.

She said that the police even trampled sacred book under feet. She said that 39 institutions have been given back to original owners.

Now, she said, Punjab government was managing affairs of remaining 30 schools. The chair referred the question to the relevant standing committee.