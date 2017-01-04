ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has not yet forwarded the minutes of the Central Selection Board (CSB) meeting to the Prime Minister’s Office for formal approval.

The four-day marathon CSB meeting was held under the chair of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman Naveed Akram Cheema in the mid of December last year.

The CSB recommended promotions of more than 500 officers of various service groups to Grade 20 and 21.

Sources told The Nation that the process on the promotions of officers could not be started in last 20 days and the secretary to the CSB Additional Secretary Establishment Division Maroof Afzal was holding the minutes so far.

According to the rules, it is the duty of the Board’s Secretary to share the recommendations of the board to relevant department or division.

The concerned department moved the summary of the recommended officers to the PM’s office for formal approval.

A senior official said that due to negligence of the secretary to the board the meeting minutes could not be in process and even he did not share the minutes of the CSB with the relevant officers of his own division.

He said that the four services groups including Pakistan Administrative Group, Police Service of Pakistan and the Secretariat Group.

The official said that the seniority of hundred of officers were in the doldrums due to one and half years’ delay in the CSB meeting.

He said that most of the recommended officers were close to their retirement and their promotions depended on the formal approval of the CSB.