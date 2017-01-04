ISLAMABAD - A local court on Tuesday granted interim bail to wife of an additional sessions judge in a case of allegedly torturing a 10-year-old housemaid while the girl was handed over to her parents.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Asif Mehmood Khan granted interim bail to Maheen Zafar against the surety bonds worth of Rs30,000 and directed her to approach the area magistrate for confirmation of her bail.

During the hearing, father and other family members of the housemaid Tayyaba submitted stamps papers, saying that they had forgiven Maheen without any pressure. They further added that they have no objection if court grants her bail or release her from this case.

The father stated that he personally investigated the matter and found that the case was baselessly registered.

Therefore, the court accepted Maheen’s bail and directed her to approach the area magistrate in this matter.

Meanwhile, the family approached the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani to get the custody of the girl.

Father of the girl Muhammad Azam had submitted the application and sought the custody of his daughter. On this occasion, the girl’s other family members including her mother, uncle and aunt were also present.

Earlier, the Chief Justice IHC had also taken notice of the incident on December 29 and directed IHC Registrar to conduct an inquiry into this matter and submit a report within two days.

According to the contents of FIR, Tayyaba daughter of Muhammad Azam stated she is a housemaid at the house of Raja Khurram. She said that Maheen alias Manoo Baji wife of Raja Khurram put her hands on a burning stove to chastise her for the loss of a broom that was later found within the house.

In the FIR, the girl accused that her ‘masters’ used to keep her locked in a small storeroom where there is a water tank.

These people often beat me and did not provide with meals several times. I am here for the last two years and my parents did not come.

Sometime back they came and handed me to these people after taking some money, she added. The girl said that she did not know the address of her house.