ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari believes Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was down but not out and can still survive as opposition keenly awaits the climax of the Panama leaks case.

A close aide of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman told The Nation that Zardari was neither focused on the ouster of Nawaz Sharif nor was he expecting it anytime soon.

“Zardari wanted Sharif to resign much earlier on moral grounds but he still thinks the prime minister can survive and continue as the head of the government,” he said.

The close aide said the former president does not see Nawaz Sharif “going alone” as his ouster may pave way for a “series of ousters”.

“If Nawaz Sharif is disqualified, Imran Khan [the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief] may also get the same treatment. He may also be disqualified as his eligibility has been challenged. And thereafter, there can be more such cases,” he explained.

The joint investigation team, probing the offshore assets of Sharif family is winding up its job and is set to submit its final report before the Supreme Court on July 10th. PM Sharif was also interrogated by the JIT, while his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz appeared more than once before the investigators. Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has been directed to appear before the JIT on July 5th.

Zardari had recently said that the rulers could not escape accountability by targeting the judiciary. He said that the PPP believed in across-the-board accountability of all but at the same time it would not “permit subverting the lawful investigative and judicial processes to escape accountability.”

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had warned the government earlier that the PPP would stand by the constitutional institutions in case of any confrontation.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that if he PM Sharif did survive the Panama leaks scandal, “it will be without legitimacy.”

“We understand that he is an elected prime minister, which is why his moral standing is more important than anything else,” she told The Nation.

PPP Information Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said that even in case of a decision against Nawaz Sharif, he would not be shown the door in July.

“The JIT will submit its report on July 10th and then the court will take some time to reach a decision. This time can stretch to months,” he told The Nation.

Ahmed said that the PPP had nothing personal against PM Sharif and it only supported the rule of law. “If Nawaz Sharif has done something wrong he should not be spared. But then he should not be targeted alone. The accountability process should be across-the-board. We can see many people going if the PM is removed,” he maintained.

Ahmed predicted Imran Khan could also be disqualified if Sharif was held ineligible in the Panama leaks case. “There can be many others who may lose their jobs and positions. Sharif can survive and even if he doesn’t his party is expected to remain in power. The system should not be derailed,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said that everyone knew the magnitude of corruption by the Sharif family. “Sharif family is making hue and cry over accountability because it is the first time they are put to the test of accountability,” he said in a statement.

Senator Dhamrah said that the Sharif family was used to victimising political opponents in the garb of accountability in the past but now they were themselves facing real accountability. It is a matter of record that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned a judge asking him to give maximum punishment to Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that Benazir Bhutto was the real daughter of the nation but Sharif family victimised her and implicated her family in false and concocted cases. Senator Dhamrah said that Sharif family had fled the country with the connivance of Pervez Musharraf in the past but this time around they would be apprehended and punished.