ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking action against those who played their role for the release of CIA agent Raymond Davis.

Former lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Monday filed the petition under Article 184 (3) of Constitution.

The petitioner has made the secretaries of ministry of interior, defence, law and justice, foreign affairs, and Punjab IGP, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani, ex-COAS Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani, former ISI DG Lt-Gen (retd) Shuja Pasha and others as respondents.

Raymond Davis was a CIA contractor when he shot and killed two men, Faizan Haider and Muhammad Faheem, in Lahore on Jan 27, 2011. On March 16, 2011, he was released after the families of victims were paid $2.4 million as blood money.

After the release, Davis immediately returned to the United States.

Davis' book, ‘The Contractor: How I Landed in a Pakistani Prison and Ignited a Diplomatic Crisis,’ has caused an uproar in Pakistan. Newspapers in Pakistan published its excerpts on July 1.

In his book, he made startling revelations that how ISI’s former director general Ahmed Shuja Pasha allegedly played a role in securing his release.

The petitioner appealed to the court to summon the FIR and a detail report of the killing of two men (by Davis) from the anti-terrorism court. He asked the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident as it is the protector of administration of justice and demanded punishment to the respondents.

He also prayed the court to order for the registration of a high treason case against former president, former COAS, ex-premier and former DG ISI and place their names on the exit control list. The petitioner sought to constitute a full court bench for hearing the case due to its importance.

Shah said that after reading the book, many questions were raised like how the respondents could release the CIA agent and compromise the sovereignty of the country.

“Who paid the diyat amount for the release of Raymond Davis? On whose orders, the heirs of Faheem and Faizan were sent abroad. Is it true that Gen (r) Pasha was given extension after the release of Raymond Davis?

Whether the then president and army chief asked general Pasha to play the role for the release of Raymond Davis? Whether the former president, COAS, PM and DG ISI were equally responsible and violated their oath and the constitution or not?”