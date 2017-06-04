Rawalpindi - Unidentified assailants gunned down a sanitary worker of Albayrak Waste Management Company at Rehmanabad on Murree Road on Saturday, police said.

The dead body was moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where he was identified as Ashir Asif while the killers managed to escape.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, Ashir Asif was the sanitary worker of Turkish Albayrak Waste Management Company. He was busy in cleaning the road near Rehmanabad Flyover at 4am when two unidentified assailants came there on a motorcycle. He said one of the motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing at Ashir killing him on the spot. “The victim sustained three bullet injuries and moved to hospital by Rescue 1122 where doctor pronounced him dead,” SHO said. He said police registered a murder case against unknown killers on complaint of Asif, the father of victim and started investigation. He said police have also recorded the statement of the supervisor of Albayrak Company who dropped all the sanitary workers last night on their duty places. So far, the motive behind the murder was unknown but police would soon arrest the killers.

On the other hand, the dead body of the sanitary worker was handed over to heirs for burial after conducting post-mortem by the doctors of BBH.

Meanwhile, police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, launched a special campaign against anti-social elements and gamblers and held 17 accused from various parts of the city.

Police have also recovered 115 grams of hashish, a pistol of 30-bore and three bullets from five outlaws.

Similarly, Taxila police overturned a gambling den and held 12 gamblers besides recovering Rs7,3500 and 7 mobile phones from the gamblers. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.