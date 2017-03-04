LAHORE - Germany and Pakistan may seem poles apart, but at the same time the two countries share a long list of common traits celebrating culture and arts.

An exhibition titled ‘Connecting the Dots’ featuring German artists Matthieu and Mariele Paley organised by Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus German Cultural Centre Lahore was held at Alhamra Arts Council on Friday.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany H E Ina Lepel came to grace the occasion. Matthieu said that he was asked to come at Pakistan and organise workshop of photography to educate the students about photojournalism.

“Pakistan has a rich culture but it needs to be documented all over the world. I realised in Pakistan there are a lot of arts schools and university but the dilemma is that they focus on fashion photography or other money making stuff. We planned to visit Walled City of Lahore and on photography workshop me and Mareile Paley educated the students on photojournalism.” he said.

Ahsan Asghar whose work was showcased at the exhibition titled ‘Memories of the invisible ‘said that his initial idea of the project was to work on memory and suffocation of transgender. The abnormal behavior of the society and government towards them has pushed this community to come together in a way different than the rest to survive without a clear identification of their own self, he said

“The ability of humans to call on past memories and use them as a weapon of survival and strength is a topic we have touched upon. These images aim to show how they have become strong enough to survive in this society.”

Another student, Ali Hussain told The Nation that his work titled ‘Our Blues’ was to explore how young Pakistanis exist within history, religion and pop culture. “I decided to illustrate this with a fashion shoot. I believe that wearing “Burqa” or “Chadar” is not a part of our culture. Pakistan has a male-dominated society,” he said

“As an artist I want to manifest the diversity of our culture, which is directly affecting women. My covered model wanders the Walled city ignoring rules, playing guitars and smoking cigarettes,” he said.