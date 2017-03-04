ISLAMABAD - After the federal government on Thursday gave additional charge of secretary information to an ‘outsider’, several senior officers of the Information Group have expressed their resentment over the move, many of them considering going on leave.

The Establishment Division through a notification gave additional charge of Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division to Shoaib Ahmed Siddique, a PAS officer and Secretary National Security Division, for a period of three months or till regular posting.

Officers the Information Group claim that the federal government constantly preferred officers of other cadres for the secretary information slot.

Sources said that senior officers such as Rao Tehsin and Sheraz Latif, both Grade-21 officers of the Information Group, whose careers have spanned over two decades, were also ignored for the slot.

The sources said that a senior officer of Information Group, who is currently serving as Director General of the External Publicity Wing, has informed the newly appointed ‘secretary’ that he was going on a leave as he was not at ease to perform his duty in the current ‘uncomfortable environment’. He has also mentioned that officers of the Information Group were not being appreciated for their work.

The prime minister had chaired a meeting of a high-powered selection board last month and had approved promotions of 19 officers of different service groups to grade-22. The PM, however, ignored promotions of Rao Tehseen and Sheraz Latif to grade-22 despite the fact that two seats of Information Group were available and both the officers had fulfilled the mandatory requirements for the promotion.

The PM Office also did not approve promotions of two out of three officers of the Information Group to grade-21 and they were not informed about the reasons for holding back their promotions.

Earlier, the PM Office had snubbed the information ministry over sending a summary of three names including Director General Information Academy Sheraz Latif (grade -21), DG Cyber Wing, Information Ministry Zahida Parveen (grade-20) and DG Directorate of Electronic Media and Publicity Wing Saleem Baig (grade-20) for consideration for the appointment of a new Director-General of PBC. However, the PM Office rejected the summary and also raised questions over the competency of officers and appointed Director Programmes of PBC Khurshid Malik as DG with immediate effect.

Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad wrote a letter to ministry and said “the prime minister has seen and observed that none of the people proposed in the panel, appears to have the right skill set for the job of the Director General, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, and only appears to have been proposed for this position since they are working in the Information Group”.

A senior officer of Information Group said on the condition of anonymity that morale of Information Group officers was down due to some recent decisions taken by the PM Office. “They feel dejected and demoralised due to rejection,” he said.