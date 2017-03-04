LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Promotion Committee has recommended the promotion of five assistant registrars to the post of deputy registrar.

LHC judge Justice Aminuddin Khan chaired the committee meeting and took up the matter of promotion of eight officials. The recommended officials were Irfan Ahmad Niazi, Hafiz Sajjad, Usman Shahid, Mian Khadim Hussain and Riaz Ahmad.

The final decision will be made by the chief justice. An LHC spokesman confirmed the recommendations. The officials whose names were not recommended included Abid Ali Ch, Nasim Shahid and Ramzan Sheikh.

Sources said four of the officials whose promotion had been recommended were initially appointed under the Rule 26. They are Irfan Ahmad, Hafiz Sajjad, Usman Shahid and Mian Khadim Hussain.

The development came on the same day when the CJ took up a petition of an LHC official who had been seeking his promotion since 2009. The petitioner, however, withdrew his petition when the court observed that his matter would be resolved on administrative level.

The petitioner pleaded that appointments made under the Rule 26 were against an SC judgment and were out-of-turn promotions.

The petitioner relied upon PLD 2016 SC 961 in the case of Ch Muhammad Akram Advocate as well as upon 2015 SCMR 456 in the Ali Azhar Khan Baloch case.

The SC in its judgment PLD 2016 SC 961 had condemned the appointments and promotion of the officials appointed under Rule 26, said the petitioner.

He said that since he had been performing his duties efficiently, diligently and with punctuality particularly without complaint, conversely he earned honorarium regularly and appreciation, green letters. Therefore, he said, he considered himself to be a fit person for his promotion.

He prayed that principally further appointments, inductions and promotions may be stopped and the posts lying vacant ordered to be not to be fulfilled till the final disposal of his petition or till the matter in question is finally resolved. He prayed that all out-of-turn appointments and promotions be declared null and void.