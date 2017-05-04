LAHORE - As many as 50 Pakistani students of a private school visiting India had to cut short their trip due to threats hurled by Indian extremists.

The children reached Pakistan through Wagah Border here on Wednesday. An NGO had invited Pakistani students and their teachers as part of a student exchange programme.

The Indian government said it was not an ‘appropriate’ time to host the Pakistani students. The students and their teachers arrived at Wagah Border amid tight security. Pakistani students went to visit India on May 01 and were scheduled to go on a day-long trip to Agra on Wednesday and to participate in an exchange of experiences with Indian students on Thursday at the Pakistan Embassy.

‘Routes2Roots’, the Indian NGO which had invited Pakistani students, said in a statement, “Keeping in view the security, the delegation has been sent back to Lahore.”

Indian extremists had threatened to target the NGO and visiting Pakistani students.

However, the Indian government apparently buckled in the face of extremists and sent back the delegation to Lahore. The NGO that had invited the Pakistani delegation was also reportedly threatened.

“Around 50 students of a renowned chain of a private school aged between 11-15 years had reached Delhi on May 1 and were supposed to meet their Indian pen friends and hosts of other programmes which had to be cut short”.