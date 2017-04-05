ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of PTI foreign funding case till April 24.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan along with other four members of the commission Tuesday heard the case.

During the proceedings, the commission sought written arguments from the lawyer of Akbar S Babar – petitioner and former founding member of PTI who developed differences with Imran Khan over alleged internal corruption and violations of laws to maintain its accounts. The CEC also sought reply of contempt of court notice to Imran Khan and account details of money transferred from the United States, United Kingdom, CANADA, Australia and United Arab Emirates to the PTI accounts or to the accounts of the party’s employees since July 2010.

Later speaking to media persons, petitioner Akbar S Babar rejected the allegations levelled against him and strongly denied that he had filed the case on behest of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. On Monday, counsel for the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) and former attorney general of Pakistan Anwar Mansur Khan finally appeared before the ECP in the foreign funding case and challenged the commission’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.

He argued that the ECP could not act as a court of law nor could it exceed its mandated role under the Constitution which, according to him, was restricted to holding elections.

The ECP during the last hearing on March 22 had expressed its annoyance over the PTI’s move of seeking adjournments and the CEC had warned the PTI’s junior counsel that they were adjourning the case for the last time and the party would have to come up with its response in the next hearing.

During the hearing, the PTI’s counsel stated that once the audit reports were filed and accepted by the commission, it did not have the right to re-open and examine them.

He argued that even if the allegations were assumed to be correct, the ECP did not have the right to re-open the audit reports already accepted by it as it was a “past and closed transaction.” He questioned the locus standi of the petitioner to file the case “based on mala fide grounds”.

When the CEC inquired about the reasons for not filing any response to the contempt petition filed by Babar against PTI Chief Imran Khan for accusing the commission of political bias, the PTI lawyer said the response would be filed once the ECP jurisdiction was decided. Hearing this, the CEC responded: “It means you can abuse us and we do not have the right to even ask you why.”

The petitioner’s lawyer, Syed Ahmed Hasan, argued that the case was well within the jurisdiction of the ECP under the Constitution and relevant laws. He said the PTI had not produced any document to prove that the petitioner was legally expelled from the party.

Upon inquiry of the CEC, petitioner Akbar Babar stood up to explain the background of the conflict that started in August 2011 when he, in writing, complained to the PTI chairman about “the PTI central office being infested with corruption.” He also explained that on September 11, 2011, he had written a letter detailing all the corruption in PTI accounts including money received from illegal sources.