ISLAMABAD - The government has appointed Nasir Iqbal, a BPS-20 officer of the Inland Revenue Services, as Director General NAB Rawalpindi.

The officer took less than a month to reach the office of DG NAB Rawalpindi when was transferred to the Bureau from the Inland Revenue Service. Sources in the NAB said that he had earlier served the Bureau as director chairman secretariat and reported back to his parent department ‘for a promotion’. It all started on March 8, 2017 when the Establishment Division, through a notification, transferred and placed the services of Nasir Iqbal at the disposal of NAB under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973. On March 13, 2017, Chairman NAB, through a notification, appointed Nasir Iqbal as DG NAB Headquarters, Islamabad (BS-21). A notification issued in this regard stated that he will perform duties as DG Chairman’s Secretariat, NAB. Again on April 4, 2017, chairman NAB in this case issued another notification to state that Nasir Iqbal has been transferred and posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi. The sources said that after getting promotion in the next scale, he has been again transferred and posted in NAB.

Sources said that the NAB Rawalpindi was investigating several high profile corruption cases, including cases against former Prime Minster Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Brother of former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) Ashfaq Pervaiz Kiyani, Modabra Scam and Secretary to President.

A major reshuffle in NAB was made just day before completion of the Supreme Court’s deadline regarding the four DGs premature retirement.

According to the notifications, Mohammad Altaf Bawany DG NAB Sukkhar has been posted as DG NAB Karachi, Attique ur Rehman DG (in OPS), NAB Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as DG (in OPS) NAB Multan, Irfan Naeem Mangi, Director NAB Headquarter (HQ) has been posted as DG NAB Bhawalpur, Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, Director NAB Sukkhar will look after work of DG of same Bureau, Asim Lodhi, Additional Director Operations Division will work as Director Chairman’s Secretariat in his own pay and scale.

Sources further revealed that newly-appointed DG NAB Karachi Altaf Bowany was also under investigation due to the irrelevant experience. Following the Supreme Court investigation, the Establishment Division special committee is probing the NAB employees’ appointments, promotions and deputationists.