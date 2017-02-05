LAHORE - Jamaatud Dawa will not use its name and flag for party activities in the year 2017 and work under the banner of Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Jammu and Kashmir.

JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid claimed the decision was made two weeks earlier and it had no link with Hafiz Saeed’s detention.

“The JuD will act in 2017 as the part of TAJK which is a union of different political and religious parties working in Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” Yahya told The Nation yesterday.

He said the party had decided and announced it in mid January when Hafiz Saeed along with leadership of AJK during a conference in Islamabad had declared to observe 2017 as year of Kashmir. All prominent leaders of AJK attended the conference, he added.

“Dawa is not a banned outfit. We don’t need to change its name but for a year we will hold all activities with the TAJK,” he said.

The TAJK is organising a Kashmir Conference in Lahore’s Nasir Bagh today in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. The leadership of political and religious parties is attending the event. There are media reports that Hafiz Saeed’s party resurfaced with a new name, Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Jammu and Kashmir.

Yahya, however, clarified party position on new name, claiming the JuD will keep its identity as a separate organisation.

Saeed is under house arrest from Monday night and law and order agencies are keeping close eyes on the activities of JuD and its charity organisation Falah-e-Insanyat Foundation which is being run by Saeed’s younger brother Hafiz Abdur Rauf.

When asked if JuD made a plan to enter into electoral politics, he said no such decision was under consideration as it was totally against the ideology of the JuD.

“We already have our political wing headed by Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki. We do all kind of politics but don’t believe in western style of elections,” he said.

In another development, a leader of JuD told this scribe that the party had changed its mind to challenge the detention of Hafiz Saeed in the court for some time.

“We will first file an application with interior ministry seeking cause of Hafiz Saaed and other leaders’ detention. The party will make its plan accordingly upon getting response from the ministry,” he said.