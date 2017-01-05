ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms intends to submit the draft electoral reforms bill in the parliament to revamp the existing electoral system in the country by 20th of this month, and has sought the suggestions of the political parties on the proposed reforms prepared by the committee within a week’s time.

Talking to media persons Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that the sub-committee had discussed the formulation of the draft bill to be tabled before the parliament for legislation and in that connection the committee members came up with their suggestions and proposals for the legislation.

The issue of granting right of vote to overseas Pakistanis was left to the main committee to decide, while the final spruce up to the proposed constitutional amendments for introducing reforms in the prevalent electoral system in the country would be made in the light of the proposals and suggestions coming from the political parties.

He further said that political parties were asked to furnish their suggestions and proposals within a week’s time, so that the final draft for proposed electoral reforms could be finalised by mid of this month, which would likely be tabled before the parliament by January 20th.

Earlier, the second interim report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms was tabled before the National Assembly on December 20 for review, and to pave way for the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017.

During the course of deliberations the sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms had examined the following nine laws and the constitutional provisions relating to elections: the Electoral Rolls Act, 1974 (Act No. XXI of 1974); the Delimitation of Constituencies Act, 1974 (Act No. XXXIV of 1974); the Senate (Election) Act, 1975 (Act No. LI of 1975); the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (Act No. LXXXV of 1976); the Election Commission Order, 2002 (Chief Executive’s Order No.1 of 2002); the Conduct of General Elections Order, 2002 (Chief Executive’s Order No.7 of 2002); the Political Parties Order, 2002(Chief Executive’s Order No.18 of 2002); the Qualifications to Hold Office Order 2002 (Chief Executive’s Order No. 19 of 2002); and the Allocation of Symbols Order, 2002.