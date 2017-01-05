ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari will enter the parliament through a by-election as ‘Mr Clean’ as he has been cleared by all the courts of law, close aides said.

The Pakistan People’s Party leaders said Zardari had never been convicted in the ‘politically motivated’ cases regarding illegal assets or corruption so he was in fact accepted as ‘Mr Clean’ by the judiciary.

Zardari, PPP Co-Chairman, is set to contest by-elections in the coming weeks to enter the parliament. His son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also contest for a National Assembly seat.

There were fears that Zardari might face hurdles in filing his nominations as he was a member of two separate parties – the PPP and the PPP Parliamentarians. His alleged illegal assets are also considered to be an obstacle in his way to become a parliamentarian.

Bilawal, some experts believed, also had to face problems as he was affiliated with the PPP and the PPPP at the same time which was not allowed under the Political Parties Order.

PPP leaders told The Nation that the issues counted by the political opponents carried no substance as Zardari was not officially a member of the PPP but President of the PPPP which had contested on behalf of the party since 2002.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said Zardari was a victim of propaganda and some ‘factories’ had already started ‘spewing venom’ even before he entered the parliament.

“Besides, being a senior political leader of the country, he is also a citizen with a right to contest elections. His name has been cleared by all the courts despite attempts by the rivals to victimise him. There is no hurdle in his way,” he said.

Ashraf said Zardari will bring a positive change in the parliament and under him the opposition was bound to unite.

PPP central Punjab President Nadeem Afzal Chan said some political opponents were ‘unnecessarily worried’ about Zardari’s future. “He has been the President of the country and he is eligible to contest for the polls. He does not have any hidden assets. He has been cleared by the courts after long detentions and I think the rivals should spare him now,” he said.

Chan said the PPPP was created because a military ruler – Pervez Musharraf – had targeted the PPP leadership. “There is no difference between the PPP and the PPPP, they are the same. Bilawal does not have any official status in PPPP and Zardari does not have any recognised office in the PPP,” he added.

The PPP leader said party’s top lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan and Farooq H Naek discussed the issue in the last Central Executive Committee meeting and if need be, “we can announce alliance of the PPP and the PPPP to clear hurdles.”

He said if an alliance is announced, the two branches of the PPP will be able to contest on the same election symbol under any rule. “We can then decide how to go about it in future. But our lawyers see no issues. We are also ready to show assets,” he added.

PPP central Punjab Information Secretary Mustfa Nawaz Khokhar said those trying to stop Zardari’s entry into parliament will be disappointed. “All the barriers would be crossed as we are clean. Zardari has no illegal assets. The opponents tried to prove it for years and failed. Now they are just trying to trick the masses again,” he said.

He pointed out that the PPP had been contesting in Azad Jammu Kashmir on the ‘arrow’ election symbol which was allotted to the PPPP in Pakistan. “Everybody knows we are the same party. For us there is no legal problem but if they tried to create one, we will be able to resolve it,” he contended.

He said the party will decide whether Bilawal contests on PPP or the PPPP ticket. “It makes no difference. We will take that decision soon,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari ON Wednesday urged the people particularly the youth to stand together in foiling the designs of the “religious fanatics” and extremists “who are out to destroy the state and its democratic structures that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had strived so hard to build and for which he laid down his life.”

In a message on the eve of late Bhutto’s birth anniversary, he said: “This indeed is the best way to pay homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary this year. Bhutto was an icon of democracy and a firm believer in people’s power.”

He said a thought that crosses the mind on this occasion was that “due to the incompetence of some and greed of some others the power that belongs to the people has been stolen by the unelected individuals and institutions. This assault on people power and re-writing of the state-citizen relationship is pregnant with serious consequences and must be checked. Party workers and indeed all democracy-loving people should give a serious thought to it and force a course correction before it is too late.”

He said Bhutto symbolised the power of people on the one hand and resistance against tyranny and dictatorship on the other. “The need for standing up for those ideals is as great today as it has been any time before,” he added. Zardari said Bhutto strengthened internal political cohesion by giving the nation a unanimous constitution and strengthened the defence forces to protect against external aggression.

He added: “For this he has earned a place in the history of this country that will always be his. On this occasion, we also pay homage to the leaders and workers of the party who have made enormous sacrifices in the course of our historic democratic struggle for peoples’ power.”