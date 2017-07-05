PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Tuesday said that the party’s candidates for the coming general elections would be finalised during the next three months.

Hoti formally launched campaign for the coming general elections from PK-1, Peshawar constituency of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly. He said that the party has kicked off preparations for the general elections and would finalise the names of the potential contestants after thorough deliberations.

The former chief minister alleged that the Awami National Party (ANP) had been deliberately restricted from running election campaign during the general elections held in 2013, adding that the scheme was aimed at handing over the provincial government to the pro-Taliban elements.

He maintained that the present rulers of the province had been exposed to the people. Their performance and way of governances was evident to each and everyone, he said, adding that people of the province were well aware of the reality of the slogans of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding bringing change in the province.

The ANP provincial president said that voters would make the PTI accountable by rejecting them in the coming elections, as, he said, it had done nothing for welfare of the people of the province for which they had been voted in 2013 polls. With the support of voters, he claimed that the ANP would win the coming elections.

He mentioned that the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were engaged in accusing one another of corruption, while on other side people had been ignored at all which he termed regrettable. He said that during the present government, miseries of the people of the province had multiplied.

He said that the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and KP were correlated. The latter would be incomplete without its integration with the former, he said, adding that no further delay in implementation of the recommendations of Fata Reforms Committee would be tolerated. He informed that the ANP would carry out a comprehensive drive in Fata for coming polls.