LAHORE - Wearing a moderate-sized beard with thick hair on his chubby cheeks, Hussain Nawaz Sharif surprised everyone yesterday when he alighted from his black car outside the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, to appear before the joint investigation team for the sixth time.

Media persons and others standing outside the academy expressed a pleasant surprise over the first sight of Hussain Nawaz Sharif who looked quite graceful in white shalwar-kameez and a waistcoat. Bearded Hussain in his early 40s resembled to his grandfather who also wore beard of the same size although he was slim and had a face contour which clearly told the story of his long struggle and a toilsome life. The border cuts of Hussain’s beard were of Islamic style. Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz who run the family business of the Sharifs reside mostly in London or Middle East according to the suitability of their business needs.

Nawaz Sharif, father of Hussain Nawaz, and his uncle Shehbaz Sharif don’t have beard. So is his brother Hassan Nawaz. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is clean-shaven and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has moustaches. His uncle late Abbas Sharif wore long beard while the sign of bowing down before Allah in prayers was quite conspicuous on his forehead.

During the last five appearances before the JIT, Hussain Nawaz did not wear beard, so on the last appearance his bearded face was looking different reflecting more sobriety and innocence. In the family gatherings of religious nature, Hussain Nawaz Sharif is known for reciting from the holy Quran for which his voice is fairly appreciable.