ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Tuesday that it will announce its verdict on July 10 if Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan failed to submit his reply in the contempt of court case.

When a four-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan resumed hearing in the foreign funding-cum-contempt case, Shahid Gondal, representing the PTI chief, told the commission that his client, Imran Khan, was a national leader and could not appear before the commission as he was in Chitral.

Upon this, the CEC remarked: “Sometimes he [Imran] is in Chitral, sometimes he is in Nathia Gali”.

Last week, the ECP rejected Khan's reply in the case and gave him another chance to submit a fresh reply within the week.

Gondal also told the bench that his client has changed his counsel and will now be represented by advocate Babar Awan.

"A new response has been prepared and will be submitted before the ECP by Awan," Gondal said.

The CEC while expressing his annoyance told the lawyer that the ECP did not need Imran Khan's reply and would pass a verdict without it at the next hearing on July 10.

Later talking to the media, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan will ultimately have to submit his reply in the case.

Founding member of the PTI, Akbar S Babar said Imran was escaping accountability but the cases before the Supreme Court and the ECP will “expose him fully”.

He said that there was no difference between tax evasion and misuse of public donations.

Babar described the recent PTI intra-party polls as a farce as, according to him, less than 10 percent votes were cast. He said that the PTI has 2.7 million registered members but the party was embracing turncoats and deserters.

Previously, Khan’s counsel had been seeking an indefinite adjournment of the case on the pretext that the identical case was being heard by the apex court, and his client has also moved to the Islamabad High Court for a judicial relief in the case.

The ECP, which has got constitutional powers, however, continued with the contempt proceedings giving ample opportunity to the PTI chief to submit his reply but he has failed in doing so.

According to legal experts, the ECP has already given plenty of time, which as per rules and procedure, should have given its ruling within 90 days.

ECP SEEKS RANGERS DEPLOYMENT FOR PS-114 BY-POLLS

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought deployment of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) as part of security arrangements for by-election in PS-114, Karachi-XXVI on July 9th.

The ECP move comes in view of the prevailing law and order situation as well as the requests made by the returning officer, endorsed by District Returning Officer and the Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh for holding the poll under proper security provided by Pakistan Rangers, (Sindh) and the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army troops will also be deployed in the said constituencies as 3rd-tier responder.

Any member of Pakistan Army and Rangers forces who is present or deployed under this order shall exercise powers under sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997) as amended, for the entire duration of deployment.