QUETTA - Balochistan lawmakers Saturday took a swipe at their Punjab counterparts for, what they called, discriminatory crackdown against Pakhtuns in the name of anti-terror operation.

They termed the swoop a ‘move’ to disintegrate Pakistan. The lawmakers, both from the treasury and the opposition, strongly condemned ‘highhandedness’ of the Punjab police against Pakhtuns.

They were debating on an adjournment motion tabled by PkMAP’s Sayed Liaquat Agha. Speaker Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani chaired the sitting that started 40 minutes behind the schedule.

“The Punjab police were seen manhandling Pakhtuns in various cities like terrorists, the members,” they said.

PkMAP Minister Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai said the action would not bear fruit as it was being taken on a time when all was set for the final match of Pakistan Supper League (PSL) between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

He said his party and the Pakhtuns are against terrorism as terrorist has no affiliation with a nation or group.

PML-N lawmaker Prince Ahmed Ali also came down hard on Punjab, saying that such actions might create unrest as, according to him, 70 to 80 persons of Pashtoons were also nabbed in Balochistan’s district of Lasbela who were residing there for long.

However, he said the action under Operation Raddul Fasaad must be target oriented not action any nation.

JUI-F’s Mufti Ghulab Khan Kakar said that this adjournment motion should be unanimously passed. He said, “Targeting beard persons and people with traditional turban of Pakhtun mongering hate and thus damage the efforts of national unity.” Education Minister Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said targeting Pakhtuns would serve nothing.

Nasrullah Zeray of PkMAP on presented the adjournment motion and asked the provincial government to raise the matter with the centre.

The resolution also demanded Punjab and Sindh take notice of this ‘discrimination’. The resolution also demanded reopening of Torkham and Chaman borders which was sanctioned. The speaker adjourned the session till Tuesday.