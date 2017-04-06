LAHORE - An officer who was not promoted to grade-21 is teaching would-be grade 21 officers at National Management College (NMC), formerly known as Staff College Lahore.

The officers of federal service are given mandatory training at NMC. National Management College is part of the National School of Public Policy, the highest training institute responsible for the training of officers of BPS-20 to make them eligible for promotion to BPS-21.

The said officer was unanimously superseded by the Central Selection Board (CSB). The CSB wrote that the performance of the officer was discussed and debated at length. Though the officer met the required minimum threshold of 75 marks, based on her performance (in all aspects), the board, after assessing her against the prescribed objective assessment criteria, besides keeping in view PERs, TERs and knowledge of the board members, unanimously decided to place her in Category-C and recommended her for supersession.

The officer Irum Bokhari also served as Secretary Higher Education (HED) and Women Development Departments in Punjab. As an HED Secretary, she made such policies that later made the provincial government stuck in the mire. Especially on her established criteria for selection of vice chancellors (VCs), the Punjab government had to face many difficulties.

Official sources in the HED disclosed that she, as an HED secretary, got the criteria approved from the CM Punjab in which experience required for the VCs was fixed 12 years when the minimum experience required to become a professor was 15 years. Sources said she did so just to oblige some ‘people’ and thus paving the way for them to become VCs at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), South Asia’s biggest women degree-awarding institution. Dr Sara Shahid was notified as the LCWU VC, but the then Punjab government had to withdraw the notification on the representation of another aspirant for the same slot. Later, another person, Dr Uzma Quraishi, was notified as the VC by the HED and, after a long litigation, the Lahore High Court removed her along with three other VCs, including Punjab University VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and two others.

Though the Punjab CM removed Irum Bokhari from the HED on knowing the facts, all others who were equally responsible for adopting unjust criteria were still holding their offices.

The former secretary was not available for comments. An officer, however, confirmed she was serving as an instructor in the college of esteem for the officers’ schooling.