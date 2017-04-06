LAHORE - The PIA management has terminated the services of a highly paid German national working as special assistant to chief executive officer of the airline due to poor performance, said sources in the national flag carrier on Wednesday.

They said that Roman Schroeder was serving the airline as special assistant to PIA CEO Bernd Hildenbrand. Earlier, he was posted as General Manager PIA Training Center but sources privy to the development disclosed that said officer could not deliver in his relevant field and even after his transfer his performance remained poor. On Wednesday, his services were terminated through a notification.

It is relevant to mention here that PIA CEO Bern Hildenbrand who is also a German national is facing charges of irregularities and corruption. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an inquiry in this regard and CEO is one of the accused being summoned by the agency. Pakistan government has put the name of PIA CEO on ECL and asked him not to leave the country till the finalisation of probe.

New Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, after taking over the charge of his new office, was trying to streamline things in PIA. He has started work and meeting with all department heads to discuss ideas for betterment of the airline. Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan was taking keen interest to make airline corruption-free and probe against PIA official was started on his special directions.