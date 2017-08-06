ISLAMABAD - Unlike the government side, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah may face difficulty to nominate representatives of opposition parties for the formation of ‘special committee on ethics’ to probe the allegations of MNA Ayesha Gulalai against PTI chief Imran Khan.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, on the suggestion of newly elected prime minister, has requested PML-N’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab and opposition leader Shah to nominate members from both treasury and opposition benches.

The 20-member special committee has been proposed to be constituted with the proportion of 13 (government) and seven (opposition) members to investigate the matter and submit the report in one month.

The government side will easily be able to nominate members, however, the opposition leader will face difficulty in convincing the PTI to be part of the committee, background discussions with opposition parties left this impression.

Although Imran Khan has welcomed the parliamentary committee formed to probe the allegations of sexual harassment by Ayesha Gulalai, at the same time he has also asked forensic audit of mobile phones of Mir Shakilur Rehman of the Jang Group, Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, PML-N leader Amir Muqam and Gulalai’s father.

“The PTI will hold a meeting to chalk out a strategy to deal with the issue of the committee. There are grim chances for the party to be part of the committee,” said a PTI’s lawmaker, desiring not to be named.

The PTI senior member also argued that major opposition party (PPP) members will also support government’s 13 members.

Gulali, in a new development, has offered Imran to tender an apology, otherwise, she would show all the evidence to the proposed parliamentary committee.

On the other hand, the PTI’s chief has asked the prime minister to form a committee to also probe allegation of Ayesha Ahad against PML-N MNA Hamza Shahbaz.

Khan, in a tweet mentioned, Ayesha Ahad’s case will be the first test case for the newly elected prime minister. On Saturday, Ayesha Ahad also made an announcement that she would approach the Election Commission of Pakistan against Hamza Shahbaz.

Sources said opposition leader Shah will start the process for the formation of committee tomorrow (Monday). Shah would start holding separate meetings with major opposition parties lawmakers to take them into confidence about the committee. “The special in-camera meeting may not be able to start its proper working from next week as the nomination of the members is the main hitch in it,” the sources said.

According to the notification issued by the NA speaker office, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed of PML-N and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly have been requested to nominate 13 and 7 members in proportion to strength of Parliamentary Parties belonging to the Treasury and the Opposition, respectively for this Special Committee on Ethics.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has initiated the process for appointment of a special committee on the suggested by the Prime Minister during the sitting of the National Assembly held on 4th August 2017.

A motion, in the absence of PTI’s lawmakers as they staged walkout, was passed by the National Assembly authorizing the Speaker National Assembly to appoint a special committee under rule 244 (B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 to inquire into the matter relating to Ayesha Gulalai, MNA reported in the media recently and raised in National Assembly.

According to the article 244-b, “The Assembly may, by motion appoint a special committee which, shall have such composition and functions as may be specified in the motion”.