islamabad - Roadside vendors selling various items used in independence day festivities are forced to “gift” them away free of cost to the employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A number of these vendors have set up stalls on the Kashmir Highway displaying national flags, badges and stickers.

According to these vendors, CDA employees and police officials are involved in ‘extortion’ of the national flags fixed on their motorbikes and vehicles. There are around two dozens such stalls on the Kashmir Highway from Zero Point to Tarnol only.

Mohammad Umer, a vendor near Tarnol, while talking to The Nation said he installed his roadside set-up four days ago. This year, on one hand where the sale of items was not very profitable, they were also ‘pressurised’ by CDA and police officials to give flags to them free of cost. They are irritating us, because last time we earned impressive profit and this time they are demanding their share, he said. “Police officials also took nearly three hundred rupees cash from us after 3 to 4 days,“ he alleged.

The stalls are filled with flags of different sizes according to their prices, ranging from Rs40 to Rs750. These sellers are offering flags made by Pakistan and China while the product manufactured by the later is being sold more in number because of its better quality.

Average cost of every stall is around twenty thousand rupees and the vendors are worried to balance their investment this year.

Mohammad Ahsan, another vendor on the Kashmir Highway, told The Nation that he is not thinking of profit this year as in fact he is trying to save his investment from the officials of CDA and police.

He said that the officials threaten vendors that their business is on the land of CDA and they could undo their set-up.

Like every year, the government has welcomed and appreciated the preparations of Independence Day by encouraging the people from all walks of life. Government’s relax policies related to the Independence Day activities not only promotes national enthusiasm but also is a source of business opportunity for the poor one.

According to Saifullah, a vendor selling flags near Peshawar Mor stop, CDA officials never came with any official order that bars vendors from installing their set-ups alongside the road.

Talking to The Nation, he said that his set-up here is only three days old while CDA employees have confiscated his brother’s stuff at Faisal Mor stop.

According to him, nearly every vendor on the road has faced similar situation but they are afraid to speak against CDA employees. “CDA employees want to celebrate Independence Day on others pocket,” he said.

“They came in plain clothes, I simply refused to give them flags without money and then suffered in their hands,” he said.

In his opinion, a poor man can either complain or can struggle for his bread and butter. “I am a poor man, how can I afford giving items free of cost,” he added.

Despite troubles and difficulties in their make-shift business of selling national flags, these vendors are also waiting to celebrate the joy of 69th Independence Day due to their emotional attachment with the country.

Mohammad Umair, who owns a flowers shop in sector F-6, said that every year he establishes his business of selling flags in the love of country. According to him, when he compares national flag made by China with Pakistan, he sometimes thinks that what his country is producing on its own independence day.

Another vendor Hidayatullah said that although the poverty has shadowed his life but still he is excited to celebrate the Independence Day. “I will also celebrate this day by hoisting my country’s flag along with selling it,” he said.

Along with the emotions of nationalism and patriotism, the celebrations of the Independence Day has also become a fashion, and people like to affix flags on their vehicles and dress up in the colour of national flag.

Saifullah annoyed said that independence doesn’t mean wearing the colour of national flag, the ruling and rich class must think that what they have done for the poor people. “I didn’t celebrate Eid at my home because of my poverty, so why I will celebrate Independence Day,” he said.

Spokesperson CDA Malik Saleem while talking to The Nation said that stalls are legally not allowed and are considered encroachment but on national days the authority relaxes policy for the citizens.

“CDA for facilitation of citizens does not take strict measures as they can enjoy the days however there is no provision of such installment,” he said.

Spokesperson also said that administration has not allowed the officials to threatened vendors and they can file complaint if anyone takes bribe or harasses them.