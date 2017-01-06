ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said it was committed to multilateralism and advancing the objectives of the United Nations in all domains, including international peace and security.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz wrote a letter of felicitation to new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on assumption of office of the Secretary General of the United Nations.

“The Adviser underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and support to multilateralism and advancing the objectives of the United Nations in all domains, including international peace and security, development, climate change, humanitarian issues and human rights. He assured the Secretary General of Pakistan’s support for strengthening the United Nations in the years to come,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The Adviser noted that the challenges confronting our region could be best addressed through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes. He underlined Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as its desire to settle all outstanding issues with India, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised the responsibility of United Nations for the just and durable settlement of the held Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance to the resolutions of Security Council.

The adviser welcomed the open and transparent process that led to the election of Guterres, which was recognition of his outstanding credentials, vision and leadership. Antonio Guterres assumed office of the United Nations’ Secretary General on January 1.

MEP Afzal Khan meets Aziz, Fatemi

Member of the European Parliament Afzal Khan called on Sartaj Aziz. The Adviser underscored the importance of Pakistan’s relations with the European Union and noted that Pakistan-EU partnership was moving in the right direction, said a statement.

In this regard, he appreciated Afzal Khan’s continuous support at the European Parliament, especially on the occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The adviser also underlined the need for more frequent parliamentary exchanges between the two sides to strengthen the existing relationship.

During the meeting, the adviser briefed the MEP about the government’s policies aimed at enhancing welfare and security of the people, generating economic growth and addressing the energy crisis.

He also apprised the MEP of measures adopted by the government for promotion of human rights of all citizens.

The MEP acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people and Government of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism. He also appreciated the steps taken by the government for protection and promotion of human rights.

Acknowledging the positive impact of government’s socio-economic policies, he assured his continued support to Pakistan in the European Parliament.

Member of the European Parliament Afzal Khan also called on Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The Special Assistant expressed satisfaction that the Pakistan-EU relationship was following an upward trajectory and appreciated Afzal Khan’s support in the European Parliament on all important issues. The Special Assistant stressed on the need for greater parliamentary cooperation to further enhance this partnership.

The Special Assistant briefed Afzal Khan about the government’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood and the initiatives aimed at promoting prosperity through regional connectivity.

He also underlined the measures adopted by the government for protection and promotion of human rights in the country.

The MEP appreciated the accomplishments made by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged the positive impact of government’s socio-economic policies.