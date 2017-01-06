ISLAMABAD - The federal government has constituted an 18-member parliamentary committee to review the issue of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) blocked during National Re-verification Programme 2016.

The interior ministry on Thursday issued a notification in this regard. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz dominates the committee with seven of its members in the composition. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — the two largest opposition parties — have one member each in the committee while smaller parties including the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PukMAP), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), the National Party (NP), the Awami National Party (ANP), the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also have one member each in the committee. The step has been taken in exercise of powers conferred under section 47 of NADRA Ordinance, 2000. National Assembly deputy speaker will head the review committee.

According to the terms of reference of the committee, it will oversee the National Re-verification Programme of NADRA and supervise the handling of blocked CNICs and receive complaints from general public in this regard for further disposal by the NADRA. The other members of the committee include Tahira Aurangzeb (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N), Rajab Ali Khan Baloch (PML-N), Mian Abdul Mannan (PML-N), Malik Ibrar Ahmed (PML-N), Dr Ibadullah (PML-N), Khalid Hussain Magsi (PML-N), Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan (PukMAP), Maulana Ameer Zaman (JUI-F), Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai (NP), Dr Imran Khattak (PTI), Ghulam Mustafa Shah (PPP), Ghulam Ahmed Bilour (ANP), Al-Hajj Shah Gee Gul Afridi (FATA), Aftab Ahmed Sherpao (QWP), Sheikh Salahuddin (MQM) and Sahibzada Tariqullah (JI).

The NADRA on the directives of the interior ministry had started CNICs re-verification drive in May last year following the death of Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour in a drone strike in Balochistan. Lawmakers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have been complaining that the NADRA had blocked hundreds of thousands CNICS for no reasons. The interior minister recently said that the number of blocked CNICS was being exaggerated by certain quarters.