QUETTA - The first polio case of 2017 was reported in Balochistan’s border district, Qilla Abdullah, on Wednesday.

The crippling poliovirus was confirmed in one-and-a-half-year-old Ahmed Shah, a resident of Union Council Mehmoodabad-11 of Chaman. “Ahmed Shah, son of Agha Jan, was infected with poliovirus,” confirmed Chaman Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Akhtar.

Sources from the provincial health department said the mother and grandmother of 18-month-old Ahmed Shah had refused to administer anti-polio drops to him.

Agha Jan, father of polio-infected Ahmed Shah, said the child was moved to a local dispensary when he was trembling with a very high fever. Later, he was shifted to Children Hospital where he was confirmed to be polio-infected after blood samples and other medical tests, said Agha Jan.

Earlier, the virus was also confirmed in four-month-old Muhammad Ali, a resident of Union Council Mehmoodabad-11, Chaman, on December 22, 2016.