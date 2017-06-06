LAHORE - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to reach out to the masses for conveying them his government feats and future plans, it is learnt.

The prime minister, who usually spends the weekend at his Raiwind House, addressed his party workers on Monday in NA-119, the constituency of his nephew Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza accompanied him in the Walled City constituency where workers accorded a warm welcome to the prime minister who showed up in the area for the first time after his election.

According to sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will hold such meetings in the city constituencies for public mobilization. More such meetings would be held after his return from a foreign tour on June 15 while the PM is likely to pursue his public contact plan in other parts of the country after Eidul Fitr, the sources said.

In his address, Prime Minister Nawaz praised Chief Minister Shehbaz for speedy developments in Punjab, saying that the chief minister took keen interest in the development process and worked hard for the cause.

“Shehbaz Sharif has got completed development projects with commitment and passion and supervised the schemes as a personal duty. That is why, beautiful scenes and best examples of development work are scattered all round in Punjab,” he said.

Shehbaz continued with his mission of development he started in 1995, the PM said, adding that the Punjab CM finished the task before time. “Shehbaz also completed the projects remained unfinished by previous governments”, Nawaz said.

He labeled the Orange Line project as ‘the best service by Shehbaz for the poor’ , saying: “This is the best service of Shehbaz Sharif for poor people as it will benefit them the same way the Metro Bus did.”

He vowed to launch the Metro Bus project in other districts of the province, saying: “After the success of metro bus project in Lahore, the scheme is successfully performing its operations in Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Multan and it would be extended to other districts of the province.”

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab CM Shehbaz said: “Any signal of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is like an order for him and it is his effort to finish today the task of tomorrow.”

According to political pundits, the PML-N has kicked-started its electioneering after the presentation of last federal budget of its term.

They were also of the view that the drive was launched against the backdrop of panama papers leak. Lahore is believed to be the stronghold of ruling party.

Separately chairing a meeting, the PM directed the department concerned to maintain quality and ensure timely completion of all projects under the Annual Development Programme of Punjab.

CM Shehbaz, provincial ministers and senior officials attended the meeting. The prime minister was briefed about the ongoing development projects and he expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress.

The PM said projects should be aimed at providing maximum relief to the people. Negligence on part of the official concerned would be intolerable, Nawaz said.