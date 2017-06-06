ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Monday witnessed an exchange of hot words between the PML-N and the PPP when a lawmaker of the former invited, but with some taunts of corruption, the latter to sign a new charter of economy on the pattern of charter of democracy.

The situation turned ugly when Senator Mushahidullah Khan taking part in the debate on the Finance Bill 2017 invited the PPP to sign a new charter of economy but at the same time remarked that the opposition party would never do so for being anti-poor.

He came down hard on the PPP, what he said it protected the corrupt elements and challenged its leadership to announce it had no relations with the cases faced model Ayyan Ali and former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain.

“For the signing of charter of economy, you (the PPP) will have to stop corruption and this may help you say goodbye to the menace once and for all,” the senator said, while addressing PPP Senator Taj Haider, who had earlier delivered budget speech.

“But they would never sign the charter of economy with the government, as it always worked against the poor and labour class of the country,” he ironically remarked at the PPP.

Mushahidullah claimed that when the charter of democracy was being worked out, a team of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was also present in London to finalise National Reconciliation Ordinance. He also taunted the PPP for its failure to address the energy crisis.

Mushahidullah said that after the 18th Amendment, the provinces were free to generate electricity on their own. “But the PPP government in Sindh and the PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa could not produce two megawatt electricity so far,” he said.

The PML-N lawmaker alleged the PPP had not done anything for the people of Sindh, where it was in power since 2008 and only focused on corruption and how to protect the corrupt elements.

He said the corrupt PPP ministers misappropriated Rs91 billion in the name of Larkana city.

The PML-N lawmaker went on to say that the Supreme Court had remarked that some parties had armed wings in Karachi. He alleged that the PPP leadership had been meeting Uzair Baloch, the chief of banned People’s Aman Committee, for finalisation of election tickets.

PPP Senator Taj Haider on his turn ruled out any possibility of signing charter of economy and alleged that the rulers would pocket wealth from Pakistan and transfer it to London and Dubai.

He said the PML-N budget was meant to give deprivations to the poor and labour class and benefit the privileged class.

The budget was designed to obtain more and more loans, encouraging investment in stock exchange and real estate, which had nothing to do with the common man.

Senator Sardar Azam Musakhel from Balochistan taking part in the debate said the budget was a reflection of Punjab’s supremacy, and alleged the 18th Amendment was being “rolled back” at the behest of Punjab.

He pointed out that an allocation of Rs400 billion had been made for eastern route of the CPEC, whereas Rs10 billion for its western route.

Musakhel said that “Gawadar was no more part of Balochistan; it is now part of China and Lahore.”

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz and PPP Senator Sassui Palijo assailed the government for ignoring the 18th Amendment and not coming up with the next NFC award.

They alleged that the government failed to introduce structural reforms and that by merely inauguration of projects, things could not be changed. The Senate has decided to discuss the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) staying the execution of death sentence given to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying and terrorism.

The Senate chairman fixed two-hour discussion in the house, while admitting an adjournment motion moved by Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq. The date for discussion would be fixed later.

The chair also directed to issue notices to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the attorney general so that they could wind up the debate on the adjournment motion.

Separately, Senate Standing Committee on Finance chairman informed the house, on a query of chairman Senate, the committee would finalise the recommendations on the Finance Bill 2017 by tomorrow (Wednesday) and the same would be placed before the house for final approval to be forwarded to the National Assembly.