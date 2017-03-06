ISLAMABAD - After failing to get their concerns addressed on military courts from the ruling PML-N, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is now rubbing shoulders with Asif Ali Zardari to settle score with the government for ignoring JUI-F on important national issues.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front, said that the JUI-F chief besides attending the multi-party conference called by Pakistan People’s Party on military courts extension also held a separate meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss overall political situation and the future course of action.

During the multi-party meeting too, the JUI-F chief expressed his serious concerns over the linkage of terrorism with religion, sects and seminaries, and stressed the need for coming up with a specific definition of terrorism so that all those engaged in subversive activities should be taken to task using the same yardstick.

Sources said that the ruling PML-N had once again ditched the JUI-F chief, part of the ruling alliance in the federal government, over the military courts’ issue and not taken into account the reservations of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, which had forced him to boycott the parliament when it had passed 21st Constitutional Amendment paving the way for establishment of military courts in Pakistan.

On the issue of Fata reforms too Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns were set aside, while announcing the package and subsequent merger of these areas into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Though the PPP leadership was not too supportive of the JUI-F point-of-view on FATA reforms but on the issue of military courts extension as well as the definition of terrorism both parties were more or less on the same page, a source in the JUI-F said.

Sources in the JUI-F informed The Nation that the party would now be focusing on the future political alliances and were no more interested in clinging to the ruling PML-N for a couple of ministerial slots, and that was the reason they were doing politics to please their electorate instead of their coalition partner.

Sources further said that the JUI-F would mainly try to revive the religious parties alliance for which the second-tier leadership of various religious parties including Jamaat-e-Islami were doing spade work and removing each other’s concern so that the main leadership could sit together at some later stage to finalise the modalities of any such conglomeration of religious parties on the pattern of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal(MMA).

Political sources said that keeping in view the remarkable amity between Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman both parties could carve out some common ground to work jointly for some common political goals.

Sources said that jointly both the leaders could create serious trouble for the ruling PML-N in coming days and the first blow would come in shape of delay in the constitution of military courts.

They said that the PPP was engaged in consultation with legal experts to bring what PPP leaders dubbed as an all encompassing draft legislation bill for granting extension to the military courts and a monitoring mechanism on implementation of National Action Plan in totality.n