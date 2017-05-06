ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has sought an explanation from the government, on the floor of the National Assembly, about a recent meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal.

The government’s silence over the “secret” meeting between Nawaz and Jindal on April 26 has apparently aroused suspicions of opposition parties. Lawmakers and the leadership of the PPP and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in their statements, lashed out at the government and the prime minister over the hush-hush meeting.

PPP MNAs on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat seeking an explanation from the government over the covert meeting between the prime minister and the Indian business mogul.

“The secret meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal on April 26, 2017, amid tiff diplomatic relations is a source of grave concern for the people of Pakistan,” said the PPP adjournment motion.

The adjournment motion has been submitted by PPP lawmakers Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Mari, Dr Nafisa Shah, Aijaz Jakhrani, Nawab Yousaf Talpur, Bellum Husnain and Dr Azra Fazal. “Such acts are totally unworthy and unexpected of a prime minister of a state and give rise to a number of suspicions and concerns,” they said demanding to debate the issue in the National Assembly.

The PPP, which is demanding the resignation of the prime minister over the Panama case verdict, mentioned that certain protocols were relaxed to hold the meeting in Murree. “Even after the meeting, no explanation whatsoever was offered officially,” they said in the adjournment motion.

PTI MNA Murad Saeed has already submitted a motion in the NA Secretariat requesting for the suspension of the normal agenda to discuss the matter regarding the meeting between the PM and Jindal. The PTI MNA has reportedly linked Jindal's visit to “serious national security challenges in the form of a news leaks scandal and the arrest of an Indian spy”, demanding an explanation about the matter from the prime minister himself.

The issue was also discussed by the standing committee on foreign affairs in the National Assembly a couple of days back. Parliamentary sources said that the government might club both the adjournment motions.

Meanwhile, the PPP lawmakers have submitted another adjournment motion in National Assembly Secretariat against a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior for his derogatory and disgraceful remarks and baseless accusations against Leader of the Opposition in NA Khursheed Ahmed Shah, as reported in the print and electronic media.

“We would like to raise a question of privilege in accordance with Rule 95 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly, 2007, as such undignified comments by a government official against Leader of the Opposition are unethical and unlawful,” said the PPP MNAs demanding a discussion on the issue on the floor of the house.