ISLAMABAD - Sindh government will pay 27 per cent extra as an interest on the loan of $2414.45 million being acquired for the construction of Karachi Circular Railway, it is learnt reliably.

The Planning Commission has proposed the Sindh government that interest rate of 2.4 per cent for the KCR should be further negotiated with development partner for reducing it to economise the cost of project before the loan agreement is finalised, official documents available with The Nation reveals.

The project of the revival of Karachi Circular Railway was included in the CPEC umbrella projects during the 6th JCC. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard has already been signed between the Government of Sindh and a Chinese State-owned company.

The project envisaged construction of 43.2km railway track in Karachi at the cost of $2583.04 million which also includes the Foreign Exchange Component of $2414.45 million. The project will be completed in 2020 will connect different areas of Karachi and will transport 5,50,000 passengers daily.

In its comments on the PC-I, the Transport and Communication Section of the planning ministry said that at the flat mark-up of 2.4 per cent total of $3068.421 million will be repaid along with principal amount of $2414.45 million which is more than 27 per cent of the loan amount.

The Orange Line Project loan was negotiated two years back and there was no base line on which the rate was agreed. Therefore, it is proposed that interest rate should be further negotiated with development partner for reducing it to economise the cost of project before the loan agreement is finalised.

Total cost of the project doesn’t include the cost of land acquisition, shifting/relocation of portion of ML-I of Pakistan Railway and construction of boundary wall along KCR ROW and it should be clarified as to how the cost would be met by the Sindh government, the section further commented.

The project is proposed to be taken up on the EPC basis at the cost of $2289.900 million beside additional cost of $124.60 million, including $101.70 million against escalation and remaining amount of $22.90 million against insurance.

As per engineering practice, the EPC cost includes all cost of variations during construction period, then why the above stated cost has been claimed separately, the PC questioned.

Provision of $205.40 million has been made for rolling stock for Type-B Chinese standard locomotives. As per para-6,p-10/24 of the PC-I, number of locos for short term are 162, for medium term are 264 and for long term are 312. It is not clear as to what will be the cost for short term procurement or long term procurement of locos.

The transport section also questioned the acquisition of Chinese built locomotives and said that why it is binding for Chinese standard loco and not for international standard keeping in view that Pakistan Railway has issues with the performance of 69 Chinese locos which they procured earlier and had to be abandoned.

According to PC-I 1500 V overhead power supply will be provided to the locos for electric traction. It may be pointed out that in case of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, which is also being executed under CPEC through a Chinese company, third rail power supply of 750 DC volt to the Metro Train System has been adopted. Deviation from this provision should be clarified. Third rail option seems economical with less maintenance cost.

It was also observed that being a mega project duration of execution of the project is 36 months but there is no traffic diversion plan included in the PC-I. This should be provided so that the local commuters and residents may commute without much disturbance. It should be ensured that the proposed metro train system will also cater to needs of special persons. The section also asked that the issue of using Railway land for KCR has also not been resolved. This also needs to be give due importance prior to initiation of works otherwise the execution may suffer.