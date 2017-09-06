ISLAMABAD - The government has summoned the National Assembly session at 5pm on September 11 (Monday) with a heavy agenda on the cards.

According to sources, the ongoing massacre of minority Muslims is Myanmar, the recent statements of US President Donald Trump and US Commander in Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson regarding Pakistan were likely to be the major topic of the upcoming session.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat over the brutal killings and torture of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

“The recent atrocities on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have highlighted a grave humanitarian issue,” PPP said in a statement addressed to the Secretary National Assembly Secretariat.

Likewise, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat over the massacre of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar army and Buddhist militants, asking for an immediate debate on the issue.

It is expected that the House will condemn the brutal killings in Myanmar and would urge the United Nations and the international community to stop the massacre of the Burmese Muslims and play their role in preventing the atrocities against the Rohingya Muslims.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has also submitted its motion on the subject.

The session is likely to be steamy as both the massacre in Myanmar and the pinching statements of the US leaders were both important matters and all the parties seem to be on the same page.

A source said that nothing has yet been finalized and other things may come up but the focus would be on the two issues.

According to the media, Myanmar security forces and armed local residents have carried out a mass violence against Rohingyas, killing more than 200 people in Chut Pyin, a village in Rakhine State.

After the killing-spree, many have fled the country seeking refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to the United Nations, the number of Rohingya refugees crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh has surged, with more than 35,000 new arrivals in the last 24 hours.