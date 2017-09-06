Noor Jehan was the voice that injected spirit the Pakistan Army and the public during 1965 war with India. There were a number of Pakistani singers who played an important role during the war but Noor Jahan outshined them all.

Even though Noor Jehan was famous for her voice and acting before 1965 too but “Aye Watan Ke Sajelay Jawano” and “Aye Puttar Hattan Te Nahi Wikde”, were the most mesmerizing songs. To this day when people hear it they recall the numerous sacrifices Pakistan Army has made for the country. She became known as Malika-e-Tarannum since then. The Nation spoke to a number of officers to share their feelings and thoughts about the patriotic songs that Noor Jehan sang.

Brig (Retd) Rauf Khan of 9FF while speaking to The Nation said, “I do not exactly remember when these songs started to come on air. We did not really listen or pay attention to these as we were engaged in operations. However, these songs had a profound effect on the youth, who came up in a good number to join the army. There was a joke going round in those days that when these youth were given a rubbing during the training they started to run away, saying we came by being motivated by Noor Jehan’s songs, but here we are getting a rubbing!”

Lt Gen (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa said, “The poets, lyricists, and singers played a vital role in awakening the masses and uniting them against the enemy. When I heard them at that young age I use to get goose bumps and wanted to take part in the war, but no one allowed us as we were too young.”

Brig (Retd) Talat Imtiaz Naqvi said, “The top singers of Pakistan at that time come forward to play their role during the war. Mehdi Hassan and Noor Jehan sang beautiful songs. Lyricists spend nights writing poetry for the soldiers and those who gave life for this land. These songs had a great impact on the nation. To this day I remember those songs and still feel the same emotional attachment with them.”

The war was not only being fought at the borders by the armed forces but the public, musicians, artistes, educationists and many other people took part in their own ways, which are recognized to this day.