Lahore - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Panama, Aqama and disqualification were all drama and the actual ‘target’ of Sharif family’s accountability was Nawaz Sharif.

“The PML-N ‘lions’ will tell the world on September 17 that Lahore belongs to Nawaz Sharif,” she told PML-N workers yesterday at a corner meeting held in Krishan Nagar in relation to the election campaign of her mother - Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was accorded warm welcome on her arrival at the Abdali Chowk which was packed with the PML-N supporters including women.

The cheers and slogans of enthusiastic workers, horse dance, fireworks and loud sounding of party songs gave the venue a carnival like look.

Over a dozen of fancy and tastefully decorated horse driven coaches were arranged which carried the PML-N rally to the union councils 56 and 57 of the PP-140.

Maryam ,who addressed the workers from her jeep, also opened the election office of the party at the Chowk for NA-120 election campaign.

Elected members of the party were also present and a very tight security was maintained in and around the venue.

Like the previous public interaction in the course of election campaign, Maryam Nawaz repeated the question about the acceptance of disqualification verdict by the Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif and the workers in unison said that they don’t accept the disqualification.

“Then you come out on September 17 to vote for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and negate Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification,” she said.

She said Panama, Aqama and disqualification were only a drama played out remove Nawaz Sharif from the political scene of the country.

Delivering Salam (greetings) from her mother to the party workers, Maryam said, “I am here before you leaving my ailing mother and I hope you would honour this and not disappoint me.”

“Will you come out and support Nawaz Sharif on September 17”, she posed and everyone expressed commitment in reply.

“Will the lions roar on election day,” she posed to receive the answer in affirmation from the slogan chanting crowd.