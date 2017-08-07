LAHORE - Dr Yasmin Rashid of the PTI, the sole contender in NA-120 so far, has started door-to-door campaign to woo the women voters.

On Sunday, she visited a number of houses along Temple Road and distributed pamphlets explaining the party manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the PML-N was afraid of defeat in NA-120 and this was the reason why it was finding it hard to finalise the name of its candidate in this constituency.

Dr Yasmin alleged that the PML-N activists were harassing the women workers of the PTI in every nook and corner of the constituency. She warned that PTI will hold Shehbaz Sharif responsible if anything happened to any of its workers.

Also, no political party except the PTI had so far finalised its candidate for the bye-election to be held in NA-120, a seat which fell vacant due to disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid is contesting from this constituency for the second time. In 2013 elections, she had secured over 50,000 votes against Nawaz Sharif who obtained over 90,000 votes.

While the PML-Q has announced to support the PTI candidate, other parties including the PML-N, the PPP and JI are yet to announce their candidates.

The PML-N is still indecisive whether Shehbaz Sharif should contest from his brother’s constituency or someone else from the party should face the PTI candidate.

The PPP wants to field a strong candidate but the name has not been finalised as yet. Sources in the PML-N said that parliamentary party may finalise the name soon.

There is also a possibility that all the opposition parties decide to support the PTI candidate to give a tough time to the ruling party. JI is thinking on these lines.

According to the election schedule, polling will be held on 17th of September while the candidates may file their nomination papers between 10th and 12th of August. Scrutiny of papers will be held between 15th and 17th of August and the final list of candidates will be published on 26th of August.