KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Saleem Shahzad was arrested as he landed at the Karachi airport yesterday.

Saleem fled the 1990s anti-crime op as he was booked in a number of cases. Since then, Saleem has been in self-exile.

Malir SSP Rao Anwar took him in custody from the airport from where he was taken to the Gadap police station for investigation.

Police sources said that Saleem travelled on a British passport that was also confiscated by the immigration department.

Saleem remained associated with the London chapter of MQM during the self-exile but his party membership was suspended for the last couple of years.

He was wanted to by the Karachi police but lawmen could not arrest him on his previous visits to the city.

He was recently booked in the case against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain for medical facilitation to terrorists and providing shelter to outlaws. An anti-terrorism court issued arrest warrants for Shahzad in January 2016.

Talking to the media, he said: "I will talk to everybody. I did not commit any crime.” He ruled out the possibility of joining MQM-Pakistan saying: “I have been associated with politics for three decades, now is the time that Karachi’s politics takes place within the city and that also by its own residents”.

MQM Pakistan disowned itself from the arrival of Saleem.

“Saleem (Shahzad) didn’t contact us. He did not even take party leadership into confidence before his arrival. Had he contacted us, he would have been welcomed warmly. However, he didn’t matter to party,” it was stated.

Speaking to Geo News before departing from Dubai, Saleem said he would announce his next political move after arriving in Karachi and following consultation with friends and family.

He said various circles in Karachi were sending him threats of arrest but he was not afraid.

In 2014, Shahzad had spoken about "a corrupt lobby in MQM which is against ideological workers."

"These elements are involved in extortion, murder, smuggling and other illegal activities," the London-based leader of the party had said.

Speaking to DawnNews about his current political affiliation, Shahzad denied having ties with the MQM-London faction.

"On August 22, I raised the slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad'. Since then, I have severed all ties with MQM-London," he said.

Asked whether he had come to "unite everyone", Shahzad replied, "That is the plan."