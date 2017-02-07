ISLAMABAD - The National School of Public Policy (NSPP) rector will only serve for a single non-extendable term under a new Ordinance promulgated by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Ministry of Law and Justice published the Ordinance for general information on January 6th.

According to the amendment of Ordinance XCIC 2002 Section 9, “The rector shall be appointed by the Prime Minister on the recommendations of the Board from among a panel of at least three persons on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed.”

The clause (b) of Section 9 said “be appointed for one non-extendable term of four years, provided that the Rector shall cease to hold office on attaining the age of sixty-five years or expiry of the term, whichever is earlier.”

The Federal government did not appoint the new rector of NSPP after the retirement of the outgoing rector Ismail Qureshi in December 2016.

Former Director General (DG) of Civil Services Academy (CSA), Arifa Saboohi, was given the acting-charge of the school rector.

Saboohi retired from the post on January 31 and the government appointed Additional Secretary Maroof Afzal as CSA DG along with the acting-charge of NSPP rector last week.

Senior officials told The Nation that the government would appoint the NSPP rector following the new Ordinance and process has been started in this regard.